With the releases of GTA 6 and Control Resonant, both Rockstar Games and Remedy Entertainment have more time to focus on the remakes of the Max Payne series, but despite good development updates, players still have no idea when these remakes will come out. Max Payne‘s first two titles have been known to be getting overhauls through restructured, modern versions ever since August 2024, when the projects were announced through a partnership between Rockstar and Remedy. While recent interviews reassure fans that the remakes are being made at a good rate, some players are concerned that no release window teases indicate that the games are further away than anyone imagined.

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A large development was given during an interview with Game File, specifically with Remedy Entertainment CEO Jean-Charles Gaudechon. Gaudechon says that the status of the remake projects haven’t really changed since 2024, reassuring players that everything is going along as planned. With the remake endeavor being listed as having the same budget as something like Alan Wake 2 at Remedy, there are certainly enough resources going into Max Payne‘s revival, but fans are still worried due to the lack of any tangible information regarding the roadmap leading up to the remakes actually coming out.

Remedy Praises Relationship With Rockstar Regarding Max Payne Remakes Despite No Release Information

Overall, the development update Remedy provided regarding the Max Payne 1 and Max Payne 2 remakes was positive, to a glaring degree. Following the extremely successful release of GTA 6, Gaudechon had nothing but glowing things to say about Rockstar Games, saying they have “honestly been an awesome partner” throughout the process. Despite how players may feel about a lack of release window information, this is ultimately a good sign for the remakes’ quality when more details are shown, as it indicates that development is leading to confidence at least on the side of Remedy.

According to Gaudechon again, this is due to the fact that “I think they’re [Rockstar] super respectful of Remedy,” with the feeling being mutual in the opposite direction. This mutual reverence for each other is likely enhanced even more by the success Remedy has had with Control Resonant, a game that sold one million copies in just three weeks. Both studios doing well for themselves has likely taken a lot of pressure off the scrutiny involved with the Max Payne remakes, especially if there is little friction like this praise suggests. At the very least, players have a clearer idea about how development is going through some genuinely good news.

That being said, players are understandably waiting for better clarity regarding details about the Max Payne remakes themselves, rather than just good tidings about developmental relationships. Rockstar’s work on Max Payne 3 was divisive even though it was reviewed relatively well, so players are concerned that the gameplay of the remakes might match Rockstar’s work more than Remedy’s original vision. So, curiosity for the gameplay direction of the remakes are high, causing some players to ask why more hasn’t been shared two years following the project’s confirmation.

Another three to four updates of Remedy praising Rockstar or Rockstar praising Remedy would be great, but eventually, players are going to want to see something. The Max Payne remakes are eagerly anticipated projects bringing back highly underrated shooters, which helped establish tropes seen in others title since. The slow motion gunplay of Max Payne would inspire Rockstar series like Red Dead Redemption and GTA 6 in many ways, so their involvement is great in these remakes. At this time of writing, though, players have no idea how the gameplay of the remakes will reflect Rockstar’s or Remedy’s design philosophies.

Given the budget comparisons to Alan Wake 2, there is certainly going to be a lot of gameplay for Max Payne‘s remakes. Yet, now that Control Resonant and GTA 6 have come out, players are going to start wondering where the Max Payne games are, since both studios now have more time to devote to those projects. Should no gameplay nor release date be revealed before the halfway point of 2027, fans could grow even more nervous with suspicions of delays or cancellations. In the shaky state of the gaming industry, you never know.

The best thing Remedy and Rockstar can do is provide some sort of trailer at an upcoming game-related event, such as the 2026 Game Awards if they have enough gameplay to show. A release window would also be huge at this type of event, but the busy work on GTA 6 and Control Resonant could mean any substantial news for the remakes are still a long ways off. At the very least, fans can be happy that the relationship between Remedy and Rockstar is a strong one, at least ensuring that the Max Payne remakes won’t be forgot about anytime soon.

What do you think is going on with the Max Payne remakes? Let us know in the comments below!