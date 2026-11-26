Rockstar Games has continually pushed the boundaries of what open-world video games can accomplish, and Grand Theft Auto 6 is the pinnacle of its accomplishments. While most players are excited to explore Vice City and partake in the numerous activities, the technology behind the game cannot be overlooked. The attention to detail surpasses even Red Dead Redemption 2, which broke ground when it launched. The studio excels at creating believable environments and NPCs, which has implications that extend well beyond the Grand Theft Auto series.

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Naturally, many fans are looking forward to Red Dead Redemption 3, myself included. But there is another overlooked game that deserves a sequel, and GTA 6 proves a sequel to L.A. Noire could be Rockstar’s greatest yet. The 2011 detective game is one of the best in its genre, with its emphasis on investigating crime scenes, interrogating suspects, and interpreting human behavior. As impressive as those systems were at the time, they could reach an entirely new level with the modern tech that created GTA 6.

GTA 6’s Realistic NPCs Could Revolutionize L.A. Noire’s Interrogations

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One of the biggest selling points of L.A. Noire was its MotionScan technology, which captured actors’ facial performances and translated them into the game. Players had to study facial expressions, listen to testimony, and examine evidence to determine whether someone was lying. This was incredibly ambitious for a 2011 game, and it has mixed success. With how far facial animations have come since then, particularly in GTA 6, Rockstar could make interrogations considerably better.

I’d love to see the attention and detail of GTA 6’s NPCs be applied to L.A. Noire 2. A nervous witness might appear suspicious despite telling the truth, while an experienced criminal could maintain their composure throughout an interrogation. Players could study changes in posture, vocal delivery, and interactions with other characters rather than simply waiting for someone to avoid eye contact. Physical evidence would consequently become even more important when establishing whether someone was being dishonest.

Rockstar could also expand interrogations to have different effects and outcomes based on location. Questioning someone at their workplace might produce different results than confronting them at the police station. Establishing trust with a witness could encourage them to reveal information they previously withheld. The realistic character performances and NPC interactions of Grand Theft Auto 6 could make L.A. Noire 2 Rockstar’s most focused game yet.

L.A. Noire 2 Could Feature Rockstar’s Most Immersive Open World Yet

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For all its accomplishments, the original L.A. Noire never took full advantage of its open world. Its recreation of 1947 Los Angeles was impressive, but much of the city existed as scenery between investigations. Players could respond to street crimes and discover collectibles, but they provided little support to the overall package. A sequel built using the technology behind GTA 6 could finally address this shortcoming by making the city itself part of the investigative process.

I would love to investigate a murder without being explicitly told where to go next. Players could canvass neighborhoods, question shopkeepers, follow suspects, and observe their daily routines. Rockstar could supply the obvious hints through NPCs, but layer more detailed clues and mysteries with more obscure interactions that only come through exploring beyond the obvious route. Time-sensitive evidence or NPCs who react based on your reputation or actions could bring new levels to the investigator genre.

Even the smaller environmental details could become relevant to investigations. Footprints, damaged vegetation, discarded cigarettes, and misplaced objects could provide clues that players might otherwise overlook. Rather than relying on musical cues or controller vibrations to identify evidence, players could learn to search for and recognize inconsistencies within their surroundings. Rockstar’s worlds have incredible details, and L.A. Noire 2 could fully utilize this in its gameplay like no other game from the studio.

Rockstar Games Should Prioritize L.A. Noire 2 Over Red Dead Redemption 3

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As much as I loved Red Dead Redemption 2, I would rather Rockstar revisit the detective genre than take us back to the Wild West. Arthur Morgan’s adventure already explored the decline of the American frontier, and it remains a masterpiece. It’s hard to imagine Rockstar topping it, while L.A. Noire has so much potential, both mechanically and narratively, that modern hardware could finally do justice. It is the dark horse pick, but one I think would be particularly successful today.

There is also no reason a sequel would need to return to 1940s Los Angeles. Rockstar could explore organized crime in 1950s Chicago, corruption in 1970s New York, or even the criminal underworld of 1980s Miami. Each setting would offer different investigative challenges, historical events, criminal organizations, and storytelling opportunities. Rockstar’s experience recreating different periods of American history makes the possibilities nearly endless.

Of course, Rockstar has not officially announced L.A. Noire 2, and there is no confirmation that it is in development. Not only that, but Rockstar is probably focused on getting GTA Online up-and-running for GTA 6 rather than developing a new game. But god do I want L.A. Noire 2, so much so that I’d sacrifice Red Dead Redemption 3 and Grand Theft Auto 7. Instead of building another open world centered on committing crimes, in the Wild West or modern day, Rockstar could surprise everyone by creating its most ambitious game about solving them.