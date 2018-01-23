Every Game Releasing in February, Per Platform

January is almost a wrap and the new year has been full of amazing new so far in the world of gaming. As we near February, there are quite a few amazing titles on the way for gamers to enjoy on all major platforms for this generation!

Nintendo Switch is getting a few some action, including the PayDay 2 port that has been highly anticipated for awhile now. Shadow of the Colossus is also dropping, giving PlayStation 2 fans the perfect excuse to relive a fan favourite revamped with modern day technology. Whether you’re into sports, looking for a new strategy adventure to undertake, or just looking for something to silly to dive into to enjoy a few wonderful hours of gaming bliss – there’s something for everyone. Let’s get started with a breakdown per platform, with the full list of everything releasing at the bottom!

PlayStation 4 Highlighs

PlayStation 4 has some amazing titles coming out this month but arguably among the most exciting is that of the Shadow of the Colossus remaster. Being able to see those monumental Colosi remade using modern day technology brings the PlayStation 2 classic to new heights! This particular remaster will be making it’s way onto the PlayStation 4 on February 6th.

Another highly anticipated pick would be Dynasty Warriors 9, which is coming out on all major platforms except the Nintendo Switch. This installment marks the first in the franchise’s long-standing history, being the first ever that a game in the series will be completely open-world. With many returning fan favourites back in action and more area to explore than ever before, many veterans and newbies alike can wait to see what the team has in store! Dynasty Warriors 9 will be dropping live on Xbox One, PS4, and PC on February 13th!

Xbox One Highlights

No Xbox One exclusives are coming, though big waves are being made about the beloved Fable franchise! That doesn’t mean that the Microsoft platform doesn’t have several amazing titles coming out for the system however! The above mentioned Dynasty Warriors 9 will also be making its appearance, as well as the highly anticipated magical adventure known as Fe!

Fe is a new type of platform adventure where the story is up to you to discover, without handholding, told wordlessly through the discoveries you make during gameplay.

Run, climb, and glide your way through a dark Nordic forest and explore its living, breathing ecosystem filled with secrets and mystical creatures. At the heart of the experience is a tactile, analogue song mechanic that allows you to communicate and speak to every living thing in the forest.

Learn a diverse array of animal cries that allow you to befriend or manipulate any creature – even plants. Have birds guide you, bears fight for you and have plants grow berries that help you overcome the Silent Ones.

EA Sports UFC 3 is also making a splash on February 2nd to give sports lovers a little something to enjoy in the gold months as well!

Nintendo Switch/PC Highlights

Original titles, beloved ports, and more are slated for the Nintendo Switch this month! One of the more surprising ports dropping this month includes PayDay 2, which originally came out in August of 2013! The popular co-op shooter is being completely redesigned to fit the unique Nintendo Switch control system, and it’s a game that continues to ride the sales charts despite being out for several years now.

The biggest however for this month would have to be Bayonetta 1 + 2 coming to the hybrid console, especially on the heels of the Bayonetta 3 announcement. Being able to take such an iconic franchise on the go is one experience that many Nintendo fans can’t wait for, and that wait isn’t long! Both games are dropping on the Switch on February 16th!

The PC side isn’t lonely either, with a major focus on the strategy genre. The huge expansion for Civilization VI is coming out on the 8th, Rise and Fall, and brings with it many new leaders and areas to factor into the player’s experience.

We Were Here Too is a title we personally recommend, though it does require players to have a working microphone: We Were Here Too is an online first-person cooperative adventure set in a fictional medieval castle. A new standalone entry in the We Were Here series, We Were Here Too is all about cooperative discovery, immersion and teamwork through communication. You and a partner must solve puzzles through smart communication and observation. Trapped in different parts of an ancient castle, only your walkie-talkies will allow you to figure out how to escape. This game will officially be available exclusively on February 2nd!

