Evil Dead: The Game Gets Delayed

✖

Evil Dead: The Game from Boss Team Games has been delayed and will no longer be releasing this year, the creators announced this week. Instead, the game is now targeting a February 2022 release date. An announcement shared on Thursday that confirmed news of the delay said that the extended work on the game the delay will allow for will lead to a more polished product as well as a single-player option for those who would prefer to experience it solo.

The announcement of the delay was shared on social media with the new commitment to the February 2022 release plans. With the delay, the developers said they hope to “ensure this is the ultimate Evil Dead experience you’re all waiting for.”

Evil Dead: The Game will be releasing in February 2022

Hey groovy gamers, we're targeting a new release date to give the team some extra time for polish and to ensure this is the ultimate Evil Dead experience you’re all waiting for! pic.twitter.com/c5I4OSQshA — EvilDeadTheGame (@EvilDeadTheGame) August 5, 2021

In addition to the time spent polishing the game, the developers also confirmed in a follow-up tweet that we’ll see a single-player option added. Details about the game shared previously set it up to be an asymmetrical multiplayer game not unlike the structure of Friday the 13th: The Game where opposing teams play against each other, but it appears Evil Dead fans can now look forward to a single-player mode as well.

When the next gameplay video releases, players can also expect to see Bruce Campbell himself making an appearance.

“We want to thank everyone for your understanding and support and please stay tuned for more information about new character updates, pre-order availability, and the next gameplay video featuring Bruce Campbell,” another tweet from the creators said.

While the game does indeed feature content from the first movie, The Evil Dead, other films and series in the franchise will be represented, too. Players will be able to control Ash Williams and a variety of other characters as well as the Kandarian Demon and Deadites when the game releases early next year.

“Step into the shoes of Ash Williams or his friends from the iconic Evil Dead franchise and work together in a game loaded with over-the-top co-op and PVP multiplayer action!” a preview of the game from the developers said. “Play as a team of four survivors, exploring, looting, managing your fear, and finding key items to seal the breach between worlds in a game inspired by all three original Evil Dead films as well as the Starz original Ash vs Evil Dead television series.”

Evil Dead: The Game will now release in February 2022.