Horror Legend Tom Savini Reveals Exclusive Evil Dead: The Game Skin

With the new Evil Dead game just a few days away from its release, we've now gotten our first look at the finished Evil Dead: The Game skin for Ash Williams that's been created by horror master Tom Savini himself. The skin features a new take on the Evil Dead protagonist and marks Savini's first involvement with the Evil Dead franchise, but it's a skin that only a select number of people are going to have given that it's relegated to the Collector's Edition of the game.

The first look at this skin was technically revealed whenever the creators previewed the contents of the Collector's Edition, but at that point, only some concept art for the cosmetic was shown with it referred to as a "Savini Variant" skin for Ash. But now, Bloody Disgusting's shared a closer look at the skin alongside an interview with Savini himself. You can check out the cosmetic below:

Savini is well known for his work in the horror genre primarily as a makeup artist who's come up with some gruesome looks and effects for different movies over the years like Dawn of the Dead, Friday the 13th, and many more, but he's also directed and starred in movies, too. This time, his latest work is going to be seen in Evil Dead: The Game. He said in the interview with Bloody Disgusting that Evil Dead: The Game developer and publisher Boss Team Games and Saber Interactive "accepted it immediately" when he sent over his idea.

This isn't the first time that the horror icon has had a skin in a game, however. He also had one in Friday the 13th: The Game called "Savini Jason." In the interview, he compared the processes of creating these sorts of skins for the horror franchise adaptations.

"Well, with practical you have to physically make the damn thing. Like all the kills in Friday the 13th: the Game – I think I created 144 kills," Savini said. "That's me sitting here with a pencil and paper, writing it down, and then sending it in. That was the easiest thing. On paper, to me it was just creating magic tricks and grand allusions, but when I see it… Oh my God, it's horrifying. So, same thing here – with practical I have to physically create the damn thing. I have to sculpt it and mold it and cast it and paint it. With this, it [started as] just a sketch."

Savini's Jason cosmetic was stunning in its own right, though it did receive some criticisms (presumably through no fault of Savini's) based on how it was implemented since it was not just a skin but a unique character with special abilities only some could access due to its exclusivity. That seemingly won't be the case with this Evil Dead contribution, however, since it's regarded as just a skin in this game.