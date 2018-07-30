EVO 2018 Tournament Schedule Revealed

We’re just a few days away from EVO 2018, the huge Las Vegas tournament where fighting fanatics from around the world come together to prove their worth. And with the action set to kick off this Friday, Shoryuken has revealed the official streaming schedule for the tournament, including rounds for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, Dragon Ball FighterZ and Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, amongst other games.

The first day’s schedule is below and features all of the first rounds of the main games, as well as the semi-finals to follow and the finals, either on Saturday or Sunday. They should all be worth the watch, as you can see most of the action on the EVO Twitch stream, whether you’re into Injustice 2, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle or Tekken 7, as well as the aforementioned games.

The EVO map site was also revealed for the show. It’s easy to find all of the games based on their section, but there’s also an EVO Expo hall where you can check out a number of exhibitors. It’s also likely that Nintendo will have Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to play, since they previously announced they would be in attendance at the show. Artist Alley, merchandise and Bring Your Own Console Casual Play will also be on the floor.

And finally, if you are tuning in to the stream above, here’s what the broadcast schedule looks like. There are various channels that will be showing different events and side events, and that’s not including whatever surprise reveals companies have lined up for the event. Friday and Saturday are divided across multiple channels, while Sunday just has the one main broadcast channel, featuring the finals for Guilty Gear Xrd 2, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Tekken 7, Dragon Ball FighterZ and, last but not least, Street Fighter V Arcade Edition. Each stream will also feature a number of commentators calling the action live.

If you’re going in person, be sure to enjoy everything that the event has to offer. But if you’re not, tune in to the stream here (or above) and enjoy every battle!

EVO 2018 takes place on August 3-5 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada.