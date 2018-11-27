Exclusive First Look at ‘The Art of We Happy Few’

We Happy Few is a psychological horror experience from Compulsion Games that oozed BioShock vibes while offering a very unique experience regarding a Aldous Huxley-esque world order. The game itself gifted gamers with a stunning – almost baroque – art style and now fans of the title can see even more with an exclusive preview of what The Art of We Happy Few has to offer from the team at Dark Horse Comics.

With over 200 pages of an art style that will blow your mind, this collection is perfect for any fan of the game. It’s available now too, making it the perfect gift for the gamer with an appreciation for art in your life! Or just to add to your own shelf, it’s a worthy addition!

According to Dark Horse Comics, “Dark Horse Books and Compulsion Games are thrilled to present The Art of We Happy Few. Showcasing a unique retro-futuristic style, this book includes hundreds of pieces of concept art, paired with exclusive commentary from the team that created it! Don’t be a downer by missing out on this perfect companion to the psychedelic video game experience!”

As for what the world of We Happy Few has to offer, “October 1964. The city of Wellington Wells is all that’s left of England after the German invasion and four years of occupation. But it’s still the swinging ’60s, and everyone is fab, especially because they’re taking happy pills–Joy–and wearing Happy Face masks so they’re always smiling . . . everyone except the awful Downers who live in the abandoned Garden District and refuse to take their Joy. “

Interested in scooping up your own copy of The Art of We Happy Few? You can snag yours right here from the Dark Horse website, available now! It is also available through major online retailers such as Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and others, or your local comic shop if you want to support the comic scene!