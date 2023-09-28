F-Zero 99 Adding Five New Tracks This Week

F-Zero 99 players will have five new tracks to enjoy starting on Friday, September 29th. The tracks will include Mute City II, Port Town I, and Red Canyon I, which will all be appearing in the game's standard mode. Meanwhile, White Land II will be available in the Grand Prix mode, and Pro Tracks will have Death Wind II. These are all returning tracks from the original F-Zero game, so those interested in practicing before they go live can get a feel for them in Nintendo Switch Online's SNES app!

What is F-Zero 99?

F-Zero 99 is a free-to-play game available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. A racing battle royale, F-Zero 99 is based on the original F-Zero game that launched alongside the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. Similar to games like Pac-Man 99 and Tetris 99, the game modifies the SNES original, cranking up the intensity with a massive number of opposing racers. The game released on Nintendo Switch earlier this month, and has quickly found a passionate audience!

F-Zero 99 marks the first new game in the franchise in 19 years. Fans had been begging to see the series return in some capacity, and while F-Zero 99 might not have been what many were expecting, the game has been a pretty big hit. It will be interesting to see if that success results in a wholly-new F-Zero releasing on Nintendo Switch, or on Nintendo's next video game console. The series has desperately needed a way to gain relevance with a new audience, and F-Zero 99 seems to be doing just that.

F-Zero Games on Nintendo Switch

F-Zero 99 is one of three F-Zero games currently available through Nintendo Switch Online. The original F-Zero is playable through the service's SNES app, while F-Zero X is playable through the N64 app (which is exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers). In addition, content based on the series has also appeared in Nintendo Switch games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The F-Zero franchise is one of Nintendo's smaller ones, with just a handful of games released over the years. F-Zero: Maximum Velocity and F-Zero: GP Legend were released on the Game Boy Advance, and will likely make their way to Nintendo Switch's Online's GBA app sometime in the future. F-Zero Climax also released on Game Boy Advance, but never came to North America. F-Zero GX for the GameCube is one of the most beloved games in the series, and one that fans have been hoping to see brought to Switch at some point.

Are you excited to check out these new tracks in F-Zero 99? Do you think F-Zero 99's success will lead to a new game in the series? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Nintendo Everything]