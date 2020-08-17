Fable's Xbox Series X Release Date Could Be Very Far Away

✖

Fable proved to be one of the most intriguing games shown during last month's Xbox Games Showcase, but it appears that development on the Xbox Series X title might not be very far advanced. Developer Playground Games has a large number of job listings related to the title, for some very important roles, including lead game designer, animation director, lead scriptwriter, and more. While this doesn't necessarily reveal anything concrete about the game's development, it certainly seems to indicate that things aren't very far ahead, right now. The full listings can be found in the link in the Tweet below.

While this might be a bit disappointing for Xbox fans, it also shouldn't come as too big of a surprise. After all, the teaser shown during the showcase did not offer viewers all that much. At just a minute long, the video featured a fairy flying through a forest, before being caught and unceremoniously consumed by a frog. The trailer concludes with the narrator pointing out that all stories don't have happy endings, but the player's story has not yet been written. Given the fact that the game's lead scriptwriter position has yet to be filled, it seems that part of the trailer was more literal than anyone realized, at the time!

It's been nearly a decade since Fable III released on Xbox 360, so Fable fans are used to a long wait between titles. If the final product lives up to the acclaim that other entries in the series have received, fans will be more than happy. Of course, with the recent delay of Halo Infinite, it seems that some of the biggest first-party games on Xbox might be a bit out of reach, at the moment. With the Xbox Series X set to release later this year, it will be interesting to see what the company releases to fill these voids.

Fable is set to release on Xbox Series X and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

