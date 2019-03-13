Facebook, Instagram Is Down And the Reactions Are Hilarious (UPDATE)

UPDATE: “We’re focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack,” reads an update from Facebook.

The end is nigh, friends. Facebook and Twitter is down as the people of Twitter rise up in a period of chaos, confusion, and the feeling of being totally lost. But at least we got some really cool reaction memes out of it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The world-wide outage started to roll out this morning, affecting both social media platforms, and while we don’t have an ETA for when it will come up, that didn’t stop the Twitter family from jumping all over this action in the best way we know how: With GIFs, memes, and overall shenanigans:

Facebook and Instagram down?

Twitter, our time has come! pic.twitter.com/JGlkcRJWVA — Liana ‘LiLi’ Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) March 13, 2019

Facebook and Instagram are both down. My job is social media. Currently me: pic.twitter.com/PvnjqDwnLO — CorEy-spondent (@CoreyPTownsend) March 13, 2019

Me tiptoeing back to Twitter because Instagram & Facebook are down pic.twitter.com/NWbKAuzvKf — Melvin Lopez (@melvinpr) March 13, 2019

When Facebook and Instagram are down pic.twitter.com/ssJbVqbOR4 — tHeDeViL🖕😈🇨🇦 (@boredom_killz) March 13, 2019

Some have been speculating that this is some form of cyber hacking, though there is no evidence of that at this time. “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps,” a Facebook spokesperson told Cnet. “We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

While we wait for an update, there is still Twitter and that beautiful thing called outside. While you enjoy that, we’ll just be sitting here. Panicking. Because that’s how we do.

You can contact the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!