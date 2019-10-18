New Fairy Tail Game Details Revealed

Koei Tecmo revealed this week some new details about its upcoming Fairy Tail game that’s based on the long-running anime and manga. The latest information from the publisher details some of the story arcs players will traverse as well as other playable characters who have now joined the growing roster. Developed by Gust and published by Koei Tecmo, Fairy Tail still doesn’t have a hard release date but it’s planned to be out some time in 2020.

The Fairy Tail game was announced last month by Koei Tecmo with the trailer above giving the first look at the game. Following that trailer this week is the confirmation of several named story arcs that’ll be present in the game. Koei Tecmo confirmed that the Tenrou Island arc, the Grand Magic Games arc, and the Tartaros arc will be in Fairy Tale. For those who are wondering how caught up you need to be to fully enjoy the game, the publisher said the plot would be centered around the halfway point in the anime. You’ve got plenty of time to get fully caught up though since the game doesn’t release until 2020.

While much of the content and characters will look familiar to those who are familiar with Fairy Tail, there will also be some original content as well. These original episodes will give players the chance to bond through “unique scenes,” according to Koei Tecmo.

As for those characters players will see, several of them had already been confirmed before. Natsu is the main character but won’t be the only playable option in Fairy Tail. Erza, Lucy, and others were confirmed previously to be playable, and now two more characters have joined the roster.

“To help in the quest, two new playable characters were also announced: as ‘The Iron Dragon Slayer’, Gajeel Redfox, and ‘The User of Water’, Juvia Lockser, join Natsu Dragneel, Lucy Heartfilia, Gray Fullbuster, Erza Scarlet, and Wendy Marvell in their heroic journey to restore their Fairy Tail guild to its former brilliance.”

Over on Koei Tecmo’s site for Fairy Tail, you can see the full list of characters that have been revealed so far along with some additional info about each one for those who need a refresher. The site caps its selection of playable characters off with an “and more” to indicate that we’ll see more characters confirmed before the game is released.

Fairy Tail is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms in 2020.