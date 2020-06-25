New Fairy Tail Game Trailer Shows Off Its Playable Characters, Magic, and More

The upcoming Fairy Tail video game from publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust Studios has released a new trailer showing off its 16 playable characters, magic, different costumes, and more. While it isn't as quite an in-depth look as the recently released 20 minutes of gameplay, it provides an excellent overview of what players can expect when it launches. The new video game is set to release this July after several delays, with the latest of those, of course, being thanks to the disruption caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Due to the ever-changing world disrupted by COVID-19, KOEI TECMO and Gust Studios are pushing back the release of FAIRY TAIL until July 31, 2020," the latest delay announcement from the development team stated. "The development team is working extremely hard through an unprecedented time to deliver the ultimate magical JRPG experience to fans across the world and we appreciate everybody's patience as we put the final touches on this thrilling adventure."

Here's how the new Fairy Tail video game is described by Koei Tecmo:

"Demons, dark wizards, dragons, and cats – players will find it all as they start your journey in the land of Fiore. In FAIRY TAIL, wizards play through the adventures of Natsu Dragneel and Lucy Heartfilia, as well as other eccentric members of the FAIRY TAIL mage guild, on a fun-filled and thrilling quest. GUST Studios is creating the game under the supervision of author Hiro Mashima, promising a faithful recreation for the FAIRY TAIL world and its unusual inhabitants; including everything from magic to its iconic characters."

The upcoming Fairy Tail video game is set to release on July 30th for PC via Steam and July 31st for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Previously, it was scheduled to release in June, and before that March. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Fairy Tail franchise right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.