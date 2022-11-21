Faker Reportedly Considering Offers to Play in LCS

The "GOAT" of League of Legends Esports, Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, is reportedly considering deals from various other organizations in the midst of this current offseason. Since first debuting all the way back in 2013, Faker has only played for a single team in T1 (formerly SK Telecom T1). And while many fans naturally assumed that Faker would play for the organization for his entire career, it sounds like he could be fielding offers from various other teams around the globe.

According to a new report from Blix.gg, Faker is listening to deals from other teams outside of those within the LCK. Specifically, this report claims that Faker is exploring offers in "several regions" prior to the end of his contract with T1 which will expire in the coming day. LCS teams in Team Liquid and Flyquest were said to be two organizations that expressed an interest in the all-time great. Team Liquid, in particular, is said to have talked to Faker for "some time," altu

It's worth stressing that even if Faker is speaking to other teams, the likelihood of him leaving T1 still seems pretty low. The main reason for this belief is because Faker actually has equity in T1, which makes him a part owner of the company. While other teams could make similar offers to Faker, his close ties to T1 for the better part of the past decade make a departure feel somewhat far-fetched.

This past season, Faker returned to the Finals at Worlds 2022 before losing to DRX in a 3-2 series. Despite the loss, T1 was still considered a favorite by many heading into 2023 assuming that the core of the team stayed together. Obviously, Faker leaving T1 would be a monumental move that would have massive effects outside of just the LCK, but only time will tell what the superstar midlaner opts to do.

Do you think there's any chance that Faker could play for another team in 2023? Or is he merely leveraging these deals from various organizations to get himself a better deal to return to T1?