Fall Guys Adding More Assassin's Creed Skins in Next Event

Fall Guys is moving on to yet another event soon with Mediatonic and Epic Games announcing this week plans for an Assassin's Creedcrossover. It consists of an event called "Abstergo's Challenge" which some players may have seen teased recently in-game via the news section of Fall Guys. This week, we got our first look at the full trailer for the event as well as confirmation of some new skins that'll be added alongside the return of a game mode and a couple of challenges to compliment it.

That trailer can be seen below, and as players may recognize from the costumed beans within, there are two more Assassin's Creed skins coming to the game. Eivor and Odin, both of which come from Assassin's Creed Valhalla, will soon be in Fall Guys after the event gets underway on July 7th.

does my Eagle Vision deceive me?!



Odin and Eivor are coming to Fall Guys??



AND we'll have more rewards in the Abstergo's Challenge event?!? pic.twitter.com/PlztbKaK6S — Fall Guys... FREE FOR ALL! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) July 5, 2022

Though there are challenges available during this event similar to what we saw from the Halo event that just concluded, that doesn't mean the Eivor and Odin skins will be available via challenge completion. The trailer indicates that those will be in the store for purchase, but a brief shot in the trailer shows what the challenges look like and what rewards they'll offer. Things like titles, Kudos, patterns, and more can be earned by completing all the challenges listed below:

Fall Guys Abstergo's Event Challenges

Play as a Thief in Sweet Thieves

Carry Candy for 30 seconds in Sweet Thieves

Press the button as a Thief in Sweet Thieves

Play as a Guardian in Sweet Thieves

Win as a Thief in Sweet Thieves

Carry candy for 75 seconds in Sweet Thieves

Press the button as a Thief in Sweet Thieves

Win as a Guardian in Sweet Thieves

It looks like the "press the button" challenges are duplicated in the trailer, so it's unclear if that's an error of if it's simply a task to be completed once and then another time later on.

For newer Fall Guys players who never caught the first run of Sweet Thieves, it's a team-based round where Thieves have to steal candy from the other team while the Guardians try to catch them. It's got invisibility, a big button to press, and more tricks that set it apart from other modes, so expect to become well acquainted with it once the event drops on July 7th.l guys xbox, fall guys assassin's creed,