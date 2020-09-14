Fall Guys Reveals and Shuts Down Cheater Island

By Rollin Bishop

Fall Guys today revealed that in addition to adding the much-lauded "Big Yeetus" soon, the popular video game will be implementing new anti-cheating measures using Epic Games' Easy Anti-Cheat. Rather than simply announce that it would be adding this soon, however, Fall Guys revealed just how the team had been dealing with cheaters until now, and it turns out that it was essentially pairing cheaters together on a Cheater Island, which is not exactly unheard of with multiplayer video games. But Cheater Island is gone now, leaving cheaters simply unable to log in.

Honestly, the full explanation for this, as explained on the video game's official Twitter account, is worth a read:

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and Season 2 of the popular video game is set to launch in October. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. It is currently unclear whether it might show up on either of the next-gen consoles. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

What do you think of Fall Guys so far? Did you get stuck on Cheater Island? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

