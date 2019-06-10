Fall Guys Revealed by Devolver, Looks Like a Ridiculously Fun Battle Royale Game

One thing that is sure to happen during E3 every year is the fact that Devolver Digital will do their best to outdo their previous year’s presentation. Well, not to be outdone by 2018 Devolver, the 2019 variant brought the heat with some of the most ridiculous things gamers have come to expect. However, amidst the chaos were some actual game reveals, one of which was Fall Guys. As can be guessed by the name of the game, there will be a lot of falling, and with it being related to Devolver in any way (they are publishing), this all happens in ridiculous fashion. In fact, this might be the most bizarre battle royale game to exist, but it looks like a ton of fun.

“Fall Guys is sort of a dream game for our studio that combines the slapstick-hilarity of obstacle course television shows like Takeshi’s Castle with the mass-multiplayer competitive feel of a modern battle royale game — just with more falling over things, and into things, and into each other,” according to Mediatonic’s Joe Walsh. “Because physics.”

Much like other battle royale games, Fall Guys will see up to 100 players compete for victory. How they will do this is through “five uniquely selected rounds of escalating chaos.” Each of those five rounds will feature a set number of players who can move onto the final round, which will then descend into anarchy until one is skilled or lucky enough to claim victory.

“There are dozens of possible courses and challenges that can be arranged to make a five-round match,” Walsh said. “Door Dash is a straight up race through a series of walls with multiple doors to slam into and hope your first choice allows you to crash through. Tail Tag plops a cute tail on half the competitors and the ability to snag a tail off others if you don’t have one — only those with a tail as the timer runs out move on.

“Fall Mountain is a frantic rush up the titular mountain where Fall Guys must dodge and weave through traps, obstacles and descending boulders on the way to the top. But it’s not always every Fall Guy for themselves, some rounds will force players to work together, even briefly, to reach a common goal together and move on. You never know what’s coming, ensuring every game will play out very differently from the last!”

Fall Guys has no solid release date at this time, but it is set to arrive early 2020 exclusively for PlayStation 4.

