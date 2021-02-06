Fall Guys Is Giving Away Double the Crowns for a Limited Time

✖

Fall Guys is running a special event this weekend that gives players extra Crowns, but only if they can win their matches in the first place. The impromptu event kicked off on Friday is another Double Crown Weekend where players will earn not one but two Crowns if they’re the one to snag a victory during one of the shows. The event is expected to end on Sunday unless it extends a bit into next week, so be sure to get as many Crowns from the event as you can before it concludes.

The ever-active Fall Guys Twitter account announced the kickoff of the Double Crown Weekend recently, an event which requires little explanation beyond its name. Just win the Fall Guys show you’re competing in and you’ll be on your way to purchasing all kinds of unique cosmetics twice as quickly as you would’ve been before.

THIS IS LIVE NOW! ALL WEEKEND! LET'S GOOOO FARM SOME CROWNS! 🧑‍🌾👑👑 — Fall Guys ⚡️ Season 3.5 (@FallGuysGame) February 5, 2021

This Double Crown Weekend also comes not long after the game launched its big Season 3.5 update, so now’s the perfect time to hop in and earn some extra Crowns while checking out everything that’s new if you haven’t already. Some of the highlights of the update released earlier in the week include a new feature called the “Fall Feed” which shows updates of on things happening during different rounds so that players can better keep track of the chaos. A new “Snowball Survival” round was also added with over 40 variations added to the existing rounds from before.

As always, the game’s still been getting different cosmetics whether those skins are original ones that Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has come up with or ones that come from other games. Fall Guys’ collaborations have so far encompassed everything from esports to DOOM Eternal skins, and if a new leak is to be believed, it looks like we might soon see a crossover that feels like it’s long overdue. Evidence has been spotted that suggests a Fall Guys crossover with Fortnite will happen soon with several different lines in Fall Guys’ content system referring to characters from Fortnite. When and if that’ll actually happen remains to be seen, however.

Potential crossovers aside, Fall Guys’ Double Crown Weekend is now live for the next day or so.