Fall Guys July 6 Update Live With Patch Notes

A new Fall Guys update is live on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, plus Switch and PC as well. Alongside the update, developer Mediatonic and publisher Epic Games have released patch notes for the update, revealing and detailing everything the update does. Unfortunately, the tweet relaying the patch notes makes no mention of new content or new features, just fixes and improvements to various aspects of the game.

While we have the patch notes for the update, the game's official Twitter account makes no mention of the various file sizes for the update. The update should be a quick and easy download as it's on the lighter sider in terms of quantity and content, but this is the extent of insight we can currently offer.

Below, you can check out the patch notes for yourself:

Fixed instances where a player would be unable to break tiles on Hex-A-Gone and would appear to be floating

Fixed the Score UI not updating in Point-Based Squads Rounds

Fixed some crashes after leaving an Episode during the Intro Camera

Fixed misalignment on 'Grab Candy' and 'Walk' button prompts in Invisibeans

Fixed issue where some newly active Challenge Lists do not automatically appear for in-game Players

Fixed some instances of unresponsive inputs after a player is eliminated

Fixed buttons having no collisions in Leading Light

Fixed players becoming resistant to fans whilst grabbing or being grabbed

Fixed FPS drops at the end of the Reward Screen on Nintendo Switch

Fixed unresponsive Social Overlays on PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Improved vibration/rumbles on Nintendo Switch controllers

Fixed some instances of crashes on Nintendo Switch after loading into the main menu

Fixed respawn VFX not triggering

Fixed instances where the camera sensitivity would be too high for players

Fall Guys is available -- for free -- via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the popular and free-to-play game, click here.