Fall Guys Leak Reveals Possible Creative Mode Release Date

Fall Guys fans have been eagerly waiting for the game's creative mode, and while developer Mediatonic has not announced a release date, it seems that an end is nearly in sight! According to a new report from Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, the mode will release on May 10th, though it was initially planned for the end of April. The mode will allow players to create and share levels with one another online, which is something that fans have been hoping to see ever since the game first made its debut. While Henderson has a strong track record, readers should still take this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement.

Fall Guys first released on PlayStation 4 and PC back in 2020. The game was an overnight success story, thanks in part to players discovering it streaming on Twitch. This led to brands literally competing for a spot in Fall Guys via costumes for the game's characters. Since then, a number of different skins have been made available, based on franchises like Sonic the Hedgehog, Assassin's Creed, and more. After years of demand, Fall Guys finally released last June on Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms. The game went free-to-play at the same time, in a move that led to a major influx of new players. Unfortunately, as Henderson notes, the game has struggled to hang on to those players.

It remains to be seen whether creative mode will help recoup interest in Fall Guys, but it certainly seems possible! New fan made maps could offer a breath of fresh air for players, and get people talking again. Live service games like Fall Guys can only continue to thrive if players remain invested, and this does seem like the kind of move that could help. Regardless of whether that May 10th date is correct, creative mode is coming at some point during Season 10, so fans might want to start dreaming up their best map concepts now!

