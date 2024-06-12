Fall Guys Seems to Be Getting the Hulk, Thor, and More Marvel Skins

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was an instant success when developer Mediatonic launched the bean-centric game a few years ago. Partially due to that popularity, Epic Games eventually acquired the team, which meant fans would be treated to an influx of crossovers similar to Epic's hit battle royale Fortnite. We've seen the team add everything from Star Wars and Toy Story to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Final Fantasy XIV. Recently, a new leak has started to make the rounds about what's coming to Fall Guys next and it will excite Marvel fans around the world.

Fall Guys x Marvel Leaks

This leak comes from Media Verse News on Twitter. As with any leak, you'll want to take this one with a massive grain of salt, but they did share what looks like in-game assets of the potential skins. Of course, someone could fake them, but it seems like quite a bit of work for minimal gain if this doesn't turn out to be true. Either way, we'll likely learn about the validity of this Fall Guys x Marvel leak relatively soon.

The leak includes several new Marvel-themed skins. It looks like Captain America will be the focus with skins for both The Falcon and Cap himself. The Falcon's skin looks modeled off of Anthony Mackie's portrayal of the character. The same could be true of Chris Evans and the Captain America skin, but it's much harder to tell since he's helmeted up. The other two skins that stand out feature Thor and Hulk. Of the four, Hulk is by far the most unsettling because of his oversized eyebrows.

Hopefully, we hear something official about these leaks relatively soon. After all, Fall Guys has shown a willingness to work with Disney properties in the past. Last month, the team partnered with Star Wars to add skins for Han Solo, Boba Bett, Chewbacca, and a stormtrooper. That official announcement came about three days before the skins were added to Fall Guys, so expect a similar timeframe if this leak turns out to be accurate.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. Remember, the game will soon crossover with Fortnite via the Unreal Engine in Fortnite. That content is rumored to launch later this month, so the team might drop Marvel content at the same time to capitalize on the hype.