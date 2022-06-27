Fall Guys Reaches 20 Million Players After Free-to-Play Launch

In case you somehow missed it, Fall Guys officially became a free-to-play video game as of June 21st and launched on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox platforms, and PC via the Epic Games Store. With the title now being on all major platforms and free to boot, a whole mess of people has given it a shot. So many, in fact, that Fall Guys developer Mediatonic announced that Fall Guys hit 20 million players in the first 48 hours of it going free to play.

"MASSIVE THANK YOU TO ALL WHO HAVE STUMBLED," the official Fall Guys Twitter account shared on Saturday, June 25th. "We reached an incredible 20 million players in the first 48 hours of Free For All!"

Fall Guys was initially released as a premium platforming battle royale video game back in 2020 for PlayStation 4 and PC. Despite the limited platforms, the title was quite successful initially, and Epic Games eventually purchased developer Mediatonic's parent company, Tonic Games Group, back in March 2021. While the pivot to being free to play and other major developments have come since then, being owned by Epic Games did result in one particularly unfortunate wrinkle: it has now been removed from Steam, making the Epic Games Store the only place to play on PC.

"It's no secret that Epic is invested in building the metaverse and Tonic Games shares this goal," said Epic Games CEO and founder Tim Sweeney back in March 2021 when the acquisition was first announced. "As Epic works to build this virtual future, we need great creative talent who know how to build powerful games, content, and experiences."

As noted above, Fall Guys itself is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Also, it is now free to play.

Have you given Fall Guys a shot now that it is free to play? What do you think about the latest updates to the video game? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!