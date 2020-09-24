Fall Guys Shows Off Season 2 in New Screenshots

✖

Fall Guys from developer Mediatonic has been wildly successful since launching at the beginning of August on PlayStation 4 and PC, and Season 2 is officially at the figurative door thanks to the fact that it is set to release next month. While relatively little in terms of specifics have been offered up as of yet, various medieval-themed cosmetics and stages are known to be coming down the pipeline, and Fall Guys has today shared a couple more "sneaky screenshots" of Season 2's medieval stages.

You can check out the new screenshots, which the Fall Guys official Twitter account calls an apology for doing things like officially revealing the inside of the beans, below:

Please accept these sneaky screenshots of Season 2 as an apology for all of the darkness I have brought upon your timeline 🙃 pic.twitter.com/xnCxMobkh0 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 24, 2020

The recent mid-season update, in case you missed it, added new features like random level variations and the much-anticipated "Big Yeetus" to the title. It's unclear what sort of timing Season 2 might have in terms of exact release, but it seems like Mediatonic is dedicated to updates for the foreseeable future.

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and a mid-season update was recently released. Season 2 of the popular video game is set to launch in October. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. It is currently unclear whether it might show up on either of the next-gen consoles. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

