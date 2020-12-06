Fall Guys Reveals Several Season 3 Costumes

✖

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has been teasing various odds and ends for the upcoming Season 3 for some time now, and while we still don't know the full extent of what the new season will actually entail, the company has provided the best look yet at four of the different costumes that will be available in it. As expected based on the revealed "winter" theme, the whole lot are appropriately wintry.

Beyond the new costumes, the game is expected to reveal what will likely be a new trailer and Season 3 release date at this week's The Game Awards on Thursday, December 10th. It honestly wouldn't be all that shocking if Fall Guys actually launched Season 3 immediately off the back of whatever reveal is planned. You can check out the reveal of the four new costumes, which includes a reindeer, candle, and more, below:

Woo woo! Here's the 4 costumes of the costumes from Season 3! If you'd like to see more... make sure you watch@thegameawards with @geoffkeighley 10th December 👀 pic.twitter.com/uAZAYgXa5L — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) December 6, 2020

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and is in the midst of Season 2. Season 3 does not yet have a release date, though it is known that it is coming. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

What do you think of Fall Guys so far? Are you excited about whatever Season 3 might bring to the title? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!