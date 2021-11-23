Fall Guys x Ghost of Tsushima Revealed

PlayStation and Mediatonic have revealed that the next Fall Guys collaboration is just around the corner, and this time it will be with Ghost of Tsushima! Fall Guys players will get a chance to unlock two costumes based on Jin Sakai as part of Season 6, which is set to kick-off on November 30th. The skins can be unlocked through the Season 6 Fame Path, with Jin being unlocked first, and then the Ghost. At this time, further details are limited, but fans of the game will likely learn more about the collaboration as Season 6’s release date draws closer.

A trailer showcasing Jin’s appearance in the game can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Almost immediately after Fall Guys debuted last year, fans began begging for licensed costumes in the game. It didn’t take long for Mediatonic to jump on the bandwagon, offering collaborations based on Disney’s The Jungle Book, Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog, and more.Ghost of Tsushima seems like kind of a strange fit given its Mature rating, but the title has also proven wildly popular since its debut last year. The game’s Director’s Cut released just a few months back, and Sony could use the appearance to build greater awareness of the game. If it ends up successful enough, perhaps we’ll see more PlayStation franchises represented in the future!

Unfortunately, rather than excitement from fans, the announcement merely resulted in begging for more information about the announced Nintendo Switch and Xbox ports. Mediatonic has already confirmed that the game will be coming to those platforms at some point, but there has been no update on when those versions might release. For now, players interested in checking out Fall Guys will just have to stick to the current versions on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Fall Guys right here.

