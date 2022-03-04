Fall Guys Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic today updated its colored bean-based video game with a number of bug fixes to the title. While it’s not on par with a full seasonal update or anything of the sort, players will likely appreciate that they will no longer, for example, randomly float into the sky once a round begins.

You can check out the full patch notes for the new update to Fall Guys, straight from the source, below:

[PlayStation] IMPROVEMENTS to instances of crashing on PS. We are still actively monitoring this. Players should see considerably reduced instances of crashing on console.

It’s worth noting that there is still no news on the upcoming Nintendo Switch and Xbox versions of Fall Guys that were previously announced. “We know that news regarding Fall Guys on Nintendo Switch and Xbox is highly anticipated,” the developer recently stated. “We’re finalising development, and though it isn’t within this update, it’s still coming!”

As noted above, the new Fall Guys update with the above fixes is now live. Fall Guys itself is currently in the midst of Season 6, and the most recent major update finally added crossplay to the title among other changes. The video game is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC, and it was also announced that it would release for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fall Guys right here.

Have you been playing the latest season of Fall Guys? Are you looking forward to it releasing on Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles in the future?