Fallout 3 Remastered Leaks in Unexpected Way

A new leak seems to have confirmed that Fallout 3 Remastered is very much real. For well over a year now, reports have indicated that Bethesda is working on a remaster of the third mainline Fallout game. Despite this, Bethesda itself hasn’t confirmed the project whatsoever, which has continued to make some question whether the game is actually on the way. Now, based on new info that has emerged, it continues to look clear that we’ll get Fallout 3 Remastered at some point.

As of today, a new leak (via TNI) from McFarlane Toys has pointed to the existence of Fallout 3 Remastered. Specifically, the toy manufacturer has been found to be creating a figure tied to Fallout 3 that will seemingly release in the future alongside the remaster. The figure is part of an upcoming wave of toys that include other properties like Batman, Transformers, Superman, and Helldivers 2. The leak itself also includes the term “Fallout 3 Remastered“, which makes it clear that this toy is being made for the remastered version of the game, and isn’t simply tied to Fallout as a whole.

When Will the Fallout 3 Remaster Release?

While there’s not much else to glean from this leak, the simple fact that it has now emerged in this manner might suggest that Fallout 3 Remastered is close to launching. Past reports have claimed that the game is still somewhat far off, which made it sound like a release in 2026 wasn’t feasible. However, for Bethesda to have already partnered with a company like McFarlane Toys for additional accessories tied to Fallout 3 Remastered is something that would likely only happen closer to its arrival. Although there are no guarantees that this is true, there’s now a chance that Fallout 3 Remastered could drop at some point in the months ahead.

Whenever Fallout 3 Remastered does arrive, Bethesda likely won’t promote it much ahead of time. Last year’s shadow-dropped release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is one that went incredibly well, according to Bethesda director Todd Howard. As such, the implication is that Bethesda will look to implement this strategy again in the future, likely with this remaster of Fallout 3. While this indicates that we might not see Fallout 3 Remastered shown off in the near future, once it is unveiled, it should be playable soon after.

