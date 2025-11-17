Fallout 3 Remastered Release Date Seemingly Far Away

According to both leaks and reports, Fallout 3 Remastered is in the works at Bethesda following the release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered earlier this year. Now, you may assume that this project is going to be released soon, but there are two pieces of evidence working against this, both of which actually suggest that the release date is still far away.

For one, when The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was about half a year out, it started to leak. This hasn’t really happened yet with Fallout 3 Remastered. There have been reports, but they have been scarce in comparison, and there hasn’t been any word of it being released anytime soon, unlike the Oblivion remaster reports, all of which said it was imminent. There is also an important contextual timeline to consider.

The Timeline

Some may assume the development time on The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was a quick turnaround, given how suddenly it appeared. This isn’t the case, though. It was in development for four years. Fallout 3 Remastered is a similar game in scope and ambition, so it will presumably have a similar development cycle. So, the question is, when did it begin development? If it didn’t begin development until The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was released, then this would put it in 2029. That said, it is unclear if Bethesda is using Virtuos Studios again. And even if it is, Virtuos Studios is a massive studio that could have had more than one team working on these projects. If so, it could be coming sooner, but right now all signs point to this project being a ways off still.

Unfortunately, right now all we have is speculation. And that’s all we are going to get. Bethesda hasn’t even officially acknowledged the project’s existence; however, it did recently confirm it has more than one Fallout project in the works. One of these projects is no doubt Fallout 5, while the other is no doubt this remaster. There is also reportedly a remaster of Fallout: New Vegas being cooked up as well. To this end, Bethesda has a few Fallout plates spinning, and unless they are all going to release on top of each other, some of them are going to need to start releasing soon.

