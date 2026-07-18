Fallout 3 Remastered’s Release Date May Have Just Been Confirmed by Bethesda

Bethesda may have just confirmed the release date for its new remaster of Fallout 3 in a rather roundabout way. As of this week, Bethesda finally verified longstanding rumors and leaks that claimed Fallout 3 would be getting a new remaster in the future. And while the mere confirmation of Fallout 3 Remastered is exciting, Bethesda still said nothing more about when it will be arriving. However, thanks to one key detail that Bethesda provided about its future, we might already know the date that the studio is targeting.

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In the midst of a larger announcement about happenings at Bethesda, the company revealed that it would not be holding a presentation this year on Fallout Day. This holiday of sorts that’s meant to celebrate all things tied to Fallout falls annually on October 23rd and is often accompanied by major announcements from Bethesda tied to the future of the series. Although Fallout Day won’t result in any new reveals in 2026, Bethesda did say that it will be holding a live event from Washington D.C. on the day in 2027.

While this might not initially seem like a big deal, choosing Washington D.C. as the location for Fallout Day’s festivities in 2027 clearly means that Fallout 3 Remastered will be the focal point of the presentation next year. Since Washington D.C. is the main city in which Fallout 3 takes place, it’s natural to assume that next year’s Fallout Day presentation will be a big blowout that could coincide with its release.

When looking to Bethesda’s past, the company has also shown that it likes to do big reveals for its games alongside their release. This was most prominently seen last year with The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, which was revealed and released at the same time. In the wake of this move, longtime Bethesda director Todd Howard said that this simultaneous reveal and release of Oblivion Remastered ended up panning out incredibly well for the studio, which led to him teasing that it might implement this strategy again in the future.

As a result, it wouldn’t be a shock at all if Fallout 3 Remastered were revealed next year on Fallout Day and became available at the same time. To be specific, this would put it on track to release on October 23, 2027. While by no means a guarantee to arrive on this date, it’s definitely one to circle on the calendar and keep in mind moving forward.

Outside of this remaster of Fallout 3, Bethesda also revealed this week that it’s working on a remaster of Fallout: New Vegas while continuing pre-production on Fallout 5. Meanwhile, a wholly new Fallout game is also being spun up at Obsidian Entertainment, although further info on the nature of this project is nonexistent.