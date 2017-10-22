Fallout 4 Alien Blaster Full Scale Replica Is Insanely Detailed

If you’re a Fallout 4 fan and love collectibles, this Alien Blaster 1:1 scale replica is the perfect way to unleash your inner “Zetan”. From the esteemed replica company Project TriForce comes the latest in their officially licensed Fallout line and it’s now available for pre-order.

For a little history lesson, courtesy of TriForce, here’s what you need to know about the alien blaster from within the game:

“If the conspiracy theorists are to be believed, Earth has been visited by an alien species on several occasions. These “Zetans” are said to be armed with powerful energy beam weapons that can completely disintegrate enemies. The Alien Blaster pistol is powerful, but it’s also very rare and anyone lucky enough to find one is likely to have trouble maintaining a supply of Alien Blaster rounds. Luckily, it can be modified to accept standard fusion cells.”

The officially licensed Fallout 4 Alien Blaster details:

Fully working LEDs for a realistic effect

Hand finished/hand painted

Made out of polystone

15 inches long

Weighs 8 pounds

The estimated shipping for this product will begin during the first quarter of 2018 and retails for $399.99. Interested collectors can pre-order for $100 and select a flexible payment plan in case the holiday season proves to be a little more than expected.

To learn more, and to see the full gallery of the replica in action, check out their official website to see more of what the Fallout 4 Alien Blaster full scale replica has to offer.