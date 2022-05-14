Fallout 4 Players Recreate One of Fallout 3's Best DLCs

✖

The modders responsible for putting Fallout 3 in Fallout 4 via the massive Fallout 4: Capital Wasteland project have done it again by adding one of Fallout 3's best DLCs to Fallout 4. This time, the creators have modded Point Lookout into the game, the DLC that sent players sailing to a swampy area far different from the mainland in the D.C. area Fallout 3 is set within. That mod is now available to download as of this week with previews shared alongside its release to show just how faithful this recreation is.

Created by the Capital Wasteland Team with additional credits found here on the Nexus Mods page for this particular mod, Fallout 4 – Point Lookout includes all of your favorite enemies, weapons, quests, and everything else from the Point Lookout DLC present in Fallout 3. In addition to the recreated and returning items from the beloved Fallout game, it also includes new loading screens referencing Point Lookout as well as some animated icons for perks and quests, the creators said.

There are naturally some discrepancies between the mod and the real DLC given the different setups of Fallout 3 and Fallout 4 which the creators acknowledged in the description of this new mod.

Join us for a nice day down by the board walk. The moonshine is strong and the Punga fresh. Grab Point Lookout now! https://t.co/bucoYjWwtZ — The Capital Wasteland Project (@TheCapitalWast1) May 11, 2022

"Fallout 4 Point Lookout is a recreation mod that lets you travel to the locale of Point Lookout with your Fallout 4 character, where you can play and explore (featuring all of the original Point Lookout quests)," the creators said. "We have tailored this experience to the Sole Survivor, and are treating this experience as if the Lone Wanderer never arrived at Point Lookout. However, fair warning: in order to let you play the original quests, we have had to ignore the time difference between FO3 and FO4."

Other adjustments like adding "a few new non-hostile critters to add a little life to the swamp" were made, too, with a full list of the noteworthy changes also seen on the Nexus Mods page.

To use this mod, you'll need Fallout 4 as well as its add-ons and the Extended Dialogue Interface mod, but that's all it takes to get Point Lookout in Fallout 4.

These modders aren't the only ones who recognize today's Fallout players are still big on Fallout 3 content either. Bethesda itself is currently adding Fallout 3 content to Fallout 76 by letting players visit another DLC locale soon.