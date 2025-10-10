New Elder Scrolls 6 Details Emerge as Bethesda Confirms a 2nd Memorial Character

The wait for Elder Scrolls 6 has been a long one, and we still have no confirmed end in sight. Despite hints and rumors, Bethesda has shared precious little about the next installment in the Elder Scrolls franchise. Some fans are feeling hopeful we might finally get another glimpse at The Elder Scrolls 6 this December during The Game Awards. But ahead of that potential new trailer reveal, we did get one little tidbit of new info on the game.

What we officially know about The Elder Scrolls 6 wouldn’t take up much of your carrying capacity in the game. We know it’s in progress, and that’s about it. But since 2019, we have actually had intel on at least one character in the game. Bethesda announced that the famous elder Skyrim streamer known as the Skyrim grandmother will be in The Elder Scrolls 6. Using motion capture, she will become an NPC in the new Elder Scrolls game. And now, The Unofficial Elder Scrolls Pages account has seemingly confirmed a second memorial addition to the game.

Dedicated Elder Scrolls Fan Will Be Memorialized in Elder Scrolls 6

Image courtesy of Bethesda

Earlier this year, Bethesda announced a Make-A-Wish campaign where the highest bidder would get to create an NPC in Elder Scrolls 6. At that time, the team behind The Unofficial Elder Scrolls Pages Wiki attempted to raise enough money to win the auction, with the goal of bringing beloved former contributor Loranna Pyrel to Elder Scrolls 6. Alas, another anonymous bidder ended up snagging the highest prize. We still don’t know who that character will be, but we do know that Bethesda decided to grant The Unofficial Elder Scrolls Pages a second chance to get Pyrel in the game.

Bethesda offered UESP a deal. If they could match the highest bid, they too could have an NPC in The Elder Scrolls 6. And clearly, Elder Scrolls fans wanted to make it happen, as they collectively raised the $85,450 needed to bring Loranna Pyrel to the game as an NPC. In a post on X, UESP confirmed that they have already met with Bethesda to discuss the character design that will pay homage to Pyrel, a beloved member of the Elder Scrolls community.

We just finished up a meeting with Bethesda where we got to design a character for The Elder Scrolls 6. Honestly, a lot of us went into the meeting pretty nervous and even reserved, but now we're all extremely excited for what's in store. pic.twitter.com/8493WN6CBB — UESP (@UESP_net) October 9, 2025

Pyrel was best known for creating a forum roleplay campaign called Loranna’s RP, which took characters through the aftermath of Morrowind up through the start of Oblivion. The RP was hosted via The Unofficial Elder Scrolls Pages forum, so Pyrel was a beloved member of this community in particular. But the impact on the Elder Scrolls series is felt even by those who never posted in the RP. These forums were visited by developer Ted Peterson, and some of the ideas he drafted there eventually became official Elder Scrolls lore.

Unfortunately, Pyrel has since passed away a few years ago after falling ill. But fans wanted to see him memorialized in the very games that he loved. And now, it looks like that is finally becoming a reality thanks to fans’ generous donations to Make-a-Wish and Bethesda’s partnership with UESP. This makes the NPC based on Pyrel the second confirmed character in ES6, following the one based on Skyrim grandma.

Though it’s not clear how big a role the NPC based on Pyrel will play, it is nevertheless a fitting tribute to a dedicated fan and member of the Elder Scrolls community. This also marks the first new detail we’ve had on the upcoming game in quite some time. Hopefully, Bethesda will share more about Elder Scrolls 6 soon.

