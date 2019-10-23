Fallout 76’s Pricey New Subscription Is Getting Torn Apart Online

Today, Bethesda announced Fallout 1st, a new, expensive premium membership for Fallout 76, 2018’s hottest mess on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Basically, all you need to do know about Fallout 1st is that it offers private worlds, unlimited storage, and other smedium features for $13 a month or $100 a year. And it’s already available for every platform the base game is available on.

“The community has been asking for the ability to play in private worlds since before the launch of Fallout 76, and we’re very excited to announce that they are coming to the game with Fallout 1st,” reads an official Bethesda press release about the product. “If you’re a Fallout 1st member, how you use your private world is completely up to you: Invite up to seven of your friends at a time (eight total people per private world) to join you in taking on the dangers of post-apocalyptic West Virginia, or play completely solo. All gameplay remains the same from Adventure Mode and all characters entering the Fallout 1st private worlds must be existing characters.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, Bethesda was just starting to slightly recover from the PR black eye Fallout 76 left it. And it looked like it could turn the game around, along with public perception of it. But, well, this has seemingly turned the clock back on all of that. In other words, gamers aren’t impressed.

We’re launching a new service today – Fallout 1st. No matter how you play #Fallout76, it has something for everyone. https://t.co/xNk5lHKqpv pic.twitter.com/Dvu7qZ6Zco — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) October 23, 2019

What is Bethesda thinking?

Who is running your marketing team? This game is barely appealing to anyone and now you’re adding features that should’ve been added to the game since launch behind a $100 yearly barrier?!? Don’t have to be an expert to know that this will fail miserably. Rip — Davee (@davveed_) October 23, 2019

Todd Howard (head of Bethesda) thinking this price scheme was good for the worst game of a generation, Fallout 76:



1 month: $12.99

1 year: $99.99#WednesdayWisdom #Newspic.twitter.com/IaPt18p2Ct — insecure Al (@insecure_al) October 23, 2019

The Train Wreck Continues

honestly, this is incredible. i hope the Fallout 76 train wreck goes on forever. https://t.co/NVdZbUBusq — 9 V O L T (@9_volt_) October 23, 2019

Fallout 76 is now offering a monthly MMO-style subscription fee in return for the stuff listed below.



12.99 USD.



It is amazing that after everything that’s happened with this game that they’re still topping it. This is the worst thing they’ve done so far. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/zEsEEpbfEF — Joseph Anderson (@jph_anderson) October 23, 2019

Bethesda: “Whew, seems like all of the negative PR surrounding Fallout 76 and its rocky launch seems to be behind us.”



Inner Bethesda: “Let’s create more negative PR.” pic.twitter.com/g71Fekk5oa — MikePDaGhost 👻 (@DaTruthofMikeP) October 23, 2019

The audacity!

Bethesda really has some fucking balls.



After all the shit that’s happened with Fallout 76, they really wanna make a 100$ fucking membership for the game?



You’re damn lucky you still even have people playing your game.



Absolutely fuck right off pic.twitter.com/arqSoChGt8 — FADEL – Master Of Hype (@TheGamesCage) October 23, 2019

Everyone disliked that

The Outer Worlds’ greatest marketing

Fallout 76 is getting a membership program which is basically telling you to go buy The Outer Worlds instead https://t.co/8D2YDQe47s pic.twitter.com/bO5Zbv46db — Final Weapon (@FinalWeaponX4) October 23, 2019

It’s never going to happen