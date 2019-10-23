Gaming

Fallout 76’s Pricey New Subscription Is Getting Torn Apart Online

Today, Bethesda announced Fallout 1st, a new, expensive premium membership for Fallout 76, 2018’s hottest mess on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Basically, all you need to do know about Fallout 1st is that it offers private worlds, unlimited storage, and other smedium features for $13 a month or $100 a year. And it’s already available for every platform the base game is available on.

“The community has been asking for the ability to play in private worlds since before the launch of Fallout 76, and we’re very excited to announce that they are coming to the game with Fallout 1st,” reads an official Bethesda press release about the product. “If you’re a Fallout 1st member, how you use your private world is completely up to you: Invite up to seven of your friends at a time (eight total people per private world) to join you in taking on the dangers of post-apocalyptic West Virginia, or play completely solo. All gameplay remains the same from Adventure Mode and all characters entering the Fallout 1st private worlds must be existing characters.”

As you may know, Bethesda was just starting to slightly recover from the PR black eye Fallout 76 left it. And it looked like it could turn the game around, along with public perception of it. But, well, this has seemingly turned the clock back on all of that. In other words, gamers aren’t impressed.

