Fallout 76 and Fallout 1st Are Free to Try This Week

✖

Amid the buildup to the big Xbox and Bethesda event that’s taking place on Sunday, Bethesda is giving its fans a chance to play Fallout 76 for free. The online Fallout game’s free weekend extends not just to the Xbox consoles but also to the PC and PlayStation platforms, too. Fallout 76’s Fallout 1st membership is free to try as well so that people can test out the perks it offers, and if you want to pick up Fallout 76 to keep after the trial period is over, you can do so at a discount for a limited time.

The Fallout 76 trial available now until June 16th includes everything that’s been added to the game so far which means everything from the launch content up to the Brotherhood of Steel quests that have since been added. Everything you do in the trial can carry over to the full version as well, a nice incentive for those who might end up buying the game themselves.

Find the perfect spot for your forward operating base in Appalachia during the Fallout 1st Limited Preview by opening your favorites wheel and pressing the “Survival Tent” button. More on our #Fallout76 Free to Play Week here: https://t.co/jTvjQ8uNOH pic.twitter.com/KjKiYKgVko — Fallout (@Fallout) June 12, 2021

“If you haven’t had the chance to jump into Fallout 76 yet, there’s never been a better time than right now!” Bethesda said about the free trial. “Until June 16, experience the full game, including all of the questlines, features, and content we’ve added since launch, entirely for free.”

For those who haven’t heard of Fallout 1st, it’s an optional membership add-on for Fallout 76 that includes some perks for those who find themselves putting a lot of time into the game. A Scrapbox for storage and free fast travel point are among some of the perks of the Fallout 1st membership.

“For the duration of Free Play Week you can also get a taste of what it’s like to join Fallout 1st with the Fallout 1st Limited Preview,” Bethesda said. “All you have to do is log in between June 10–16 and claim the Fallout 1st Limited Preview in the Atomic Shop for free. You’ll gain access to the Scrapbox (which you can find in the Fallout 1st page in the Atomic Shop) and the Survival Tent, allowing for unlimited storage space for your crafting components and a handy forward operating base/ free Fast Travel point during your adventures, respectively.”

Fallout 76’s free week and the Fallout 1st preview will be live until June 16th.