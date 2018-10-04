‘Fallout 76’ Will Let You Change Your Character’s Appearance at Any Time

Bethesda is doing things a little differently this time in the Wasteland with Fallout 76. The online spin-off will offer a lot of firsts for the survival franchise, allowing survivors to play with friends for the first time ever. Another cool feature (and also a staple) – which is great for hardcore RPG lovers – is that players will be able to customize their characters however they see fit. Even better? You change how they look at any time during your gametime.

Every RPG fan will tell you a horror story where they spent so much time working on perfecting their character in the customization screen only to later find out via cutscene that their hard-learned creation is a total uggo. Never fear, survivors, because Bethesda’s Pete Hines has once again reiterated that you can change your character’s looks at any time after starting your journey.

Well just add the scars/beard yourself as you play? You can change your characters appearance at any time in the main menu — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) October 1, 2018

The latest confirmation came via Twitter when one fan asked if they thought about adding a feature where after “years” of fighting that a player’s toon could then develop scars, facial hair, etc to show the worn on years. Hines responded, “Well just add the scars/beard yourself as you play? You can change your characters appearance at any time in the main menu.”

In addition to how the character creation works, there’s also a new photo mode! Players can essentially make their own badge, which works similarly to a calling card in game. It’s a great way for players to show off their characters to other in the game while also showcasing that personality as well! Play around with the different filters, have fun with neat poses – pretty much it’s your time to shine. You can see some of the filters in action in the video above thanks to “TinkerHell” and all of her blond glory.

Director Todd Howard has mentioned in the past that they pretty much used the same formula from Fallout 4 regarding personalization. There were so many ways players could tailor their characters to themselves, making it even easier to put yourself into the wasteland and get lost in the RPG experience.

What’s fun about this level of immersion is that every other character seen in-game is actually another player, so the ability to customize your toon to look just like you brings an entirely new social aspect to the Fallout franchise. Yes, it’s new to this series but new doesn’t have to mean “bad.” Since it’s wildly hailed for its RPG aspects, the ability to bring yourself into a community of other fans of the franchise just widens that scope more than we ever thought possible.

Personally, I loved the Fallout 4 creation system. As a huge Dragon Age fan I modeled my characters off of others like Dorian Pavus from Inquisition and Morrigan from Origins. Bethesda is all about creativity and that shows in their new photo mode and the tradition of character customization.

