Fallout 76 Players Surprised with One Last Extra Event

Fallout 76‘s schedule of events is governed by a community calendar released ever season that shows what’s coming up for the next couple of months, but sometimes, the calendar doesn’t go as planned. In most cases, that means some events get replaced with others because of mishaps or other issues that prevented them from working right, but in the case of the latest event, Fallout 76 players are getting a freebie instead of having something taken away from this time.

That’s because Fallout 76 players noticed earlier in the day on December 26th that Double XP appeared to be live in the Fallout game despite Bethesda not really saying anything about it. That doesn’t mean that players were getting double the Score for their seasonal rewards, but if you’re still trying to level up your character, you’ll be getting twice the XP from now until Monday.

The official Fallout Twitter/X account tweeted about the Double XP buff later and officially confirmed that it was in effect from now until December 30th.

Double XP is a pretty small incentive in the grander scheme of Fallout 76 since so many players have been playing for so long now, but it’s something that players apparently weren’t going to get until Bethesda decided to dole it out this week. The event calendar seen below is the most recent one that Fallout 76 players have been operating off of during December with the calendar running up until March 2025. This calendar was released around the same time that the Gleaming Depths update launched alongside Season 19 with a Double Score and Gold Rush Weekend event just wrapping up recently. Double XP wasn’t on this calendar (it is in other places on the schedule, however, so this isn’t the norm), but Fallout 76 players aren’t complaining.

According to the event calendar, the month of January will be pretty routine as far as new content goes with Scrip Surplus and Gold Rush events coming back among some other incentives to play. During February, however, we’ll see the return of the Fasnacht Event which is typically regarded as one of the better experiences in Fallout 76.

the current fallout 76 calendar showing what’s coming up in the next few months.

While the events on that schedule will keep Fallout 76 players busy for awhile, the next big release players are looking forward to is the ability to play as Ghouls. It’s been a long time coming with previews and test server updates letting players have an early look at playable Ghouls, but the feature itself won’t be released until March 2025.