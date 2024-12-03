Fallout 76 Gleaming Depths Update Just Buffed Over 70 Weapons

Fallout 76 finally just got its latest update, the Gleaming Depths, after all that content spent some time on the test servers, and the update’s a big one. It has tons of new perk card changes to look over, sure, but for the weapons alone, Fallout 76 players are getting straight damage buffs to over 70 different weapons to give everyone more varied options when in combat. The Gleaming Depths update also changed several different aspects of combat overall like evasiveness and weapon mods, but the weapon buffs were much more straightforward with only numbers going up across the board.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since there are so many weapon changes to look at, we’ll get right into it with the full list of weapon buffs found below. Some of them are much smaller than others like the buff the 10mm Pistol and Bowie Knife got while others like the Gauntlet and fan-favorite Super Sledge got some significant buffs. The update itself is anywhere from 18GB on the PC platform to nearly 40 on the Xbox Series X, so get your downloads started now if you want to check out the weapon buffs and everything else in the Gleaming Depths alongside everyone else.

a preview of what awaits in Fallout 76‘s gleaming depths update.

Fallout 76 Gleaming Depths Patch Notes for Weapon Buffs

10mm Pistol: 28 -> 31

44 [revolver]: 60 -> 72

Black Powder Pistol: 176 -> 216

Black Powder Rifle: 180 -> 217

Bow: 90 -> 95

Cold Shoulder: 115/75 -> 91/91

Combat Shotgun: 90 -> 97

Compound Bow: 100 -> 112

Crossbow: 70 -> 111

Double Barrel Shotgun: 115 -> 140

Gauss Rifle: 140 -> 146

Gauss Shotgun: 140 -> 187

Harpoon Gun: 175 -> 195

Hunting Rifle: 70 -> 100

Lever Action Rifle: 75 -> 88

Pepper Shaker: 60 -> 75

Pipe Bolt-Action: 70 -> 94

Pipe Gun: 26 -> 28

Pipe Revolver 55 -> 70

Pump Action Shotgun 95 -> 102

Salvaged Assaultron Head: 50 -> 62

Single Action Revolver 62 -> 82

The Dragon: 225 -> 255

Western Revolver: 65 -> 84

Assaultron Blade: 40 –> 51

Baseball Bat: 55 –> 69

Baton: 40 –> 47

Bear Arm: 50 –> 70

Blade of Bastet: 52 –> 61

Board: 50 –> 68

Bone Club: 51 –> 60

Bone Hammer: 80 –> 94

Bowie Knife: 30 –> 35

Boxing Glove: 34 –> 40

Cattle Prod: 86 –> 113

Chinese Officer Sword: 36 –> 42

Cultist Blade: 41 –> 52

Cultist Dagger: 32 –> 38

Combat Knife: 33 –> 44

Death Tambo: 45 –> 53

Deathclaw Gauntlet: 55 –> 77

Electro Enforcer: 35 –> 44

Fire Axe: 72 –> 84

Gauntlet: 50 –> 81

Golf Club: 45 –> 57

Grognak Axe: 85 –> 107

Guitar Sword: 50 –> 59

Hatchet: 40 –> 51

Knuckles: 35 –> 50

Lead Pipe: 39 –> 49

Machete: 40 –> 51

Meat Hook: 34 –> 40

Mole Miner Gauntlet: 45 –> 64

Multi-Purpose Axe: 69 –> 87

Pickaxe: 60 –> 76

Pitchfork: 47 –> 59

Pipe Wrench: 30 –> 38

Plasma Cutter: 26/68 –> 30/86

Pole Hook: 71 –> 90

Pool Cue: 46 –> 58

Power Fist: 58 –> 81

Revolutionary Sword: 44 –> 56

Rolling pin: 28 –> 35

Sheepsquatch Club: 60 –> 76

Sheepsquatch Staff: 75 –> 95

Shepherd’s Crook: 50 –> 63

Shishkebab: 27 –> 34

Shovel: 40 –> 54

Sickle: 36 –> 45

Ski Sword: 50 –> 63

Sledgehammer: 71 –> 90

Spear: 58 –> 68

Super Sledge: 85 –> 107

Switchblade: 30 –> 38

Tenderizer: 75 –> 95

Tire Iron: 29 –> 37

Walking Cane: 42 –> 53

War Drum: 78 –> 99

War Glaive: 82 –> 104

Fallout 76 has routinely gone on sale this year amid a bunch of Fallout celebrations and the holiday sales that are going on now, so if you’re not playing through Xbox Game Pass, you should have quite a few options this month to get it for cheaper than its normal price. But if Fallout 76 isn’t doing it for you and you prefer the more solitary Fallout experience, there’s a new Xbox game out now that might do it for you while we wait on Fallout 5.