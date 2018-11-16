‘Fallout 76’ Players Unleash Terrifying Scorchbeast Queen Following Nuke Launch

Nukes and scorchbeasts — two things that Fallout 76 offers, but should never offer at the same time. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened to a few players that decided to unleash a nuke onto the map directly aimed at a fissure site. These are usually areas one would find these ferocious winged beasts at, but little did they know that they’d find the mother of them all.

For those that may just be getting started in the game, these creatures are level 50 and are not a casual fight. They’re vicious, deadly, and quite mobile in the air. From the usual melee fighting techniques expected of foes, to sonic blasts and huge wafts of radiatio, there’s a lot of reasons you can die going up against one of these beasts. Now picture going after the queen.

These fissures can be seen on the map, so you attack a hive with a nuke, get a level 95 scorchbeast queen. Basically, it’s terrifying, but the higher the risk, the higher the rewards, and the drop was epic. Not only did these players get some general loot, but they were also awarded an incredibly rare form of crafting material: Ultracite.

Interested in taking on this boss for yourself? Check out the video at the top of the article to see how this team managed to take the plunge and come out safely on the other side!

As for Fallout 76, the latest adventure from Bethesda is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Here’s how the game is official described:

“Reclamation Day, 2102. Twenty-five years after the bombs fall, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers – chosen from the nation’s best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland’s greatest threats.

You will Emerge! Multiplayer finally comes to the epic open world RPGs of Bethesda Game Studios. Create your character with the S.P.E.C.I.A.L system and forge your own path in a new and untamed wasteland with hundreds of locations. Whether you journey alone or with friends, a new and unique Fallout adventure awaits.

Mountain Splendorland! All-new graphics, lighting and landscape technology brings to life six distinct West Virginia regions. From the forests of Appalachia to the noxious crimson expanses of the Cranberry Bog, each region offers its own risks and rewards. Post-nuclear America has never looked so beautiful!”