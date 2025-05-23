Bethesda Addresses Fallout 76 Invaders from Beyond Challenge Issues

Many Fallout 76 fans are eagerly looking forward to the game’s next big update, which recently revealed an exciting new trailer. And in the Season 21 update, Fallout 76 is finally taking players fishing with a new skill and new rewards. But before that big update arrives on June 3rd, Bethesda wants to address an ongoing concern with the game. The issue in question is related to the Invaders from Beyond Daily and Weekly Challenges in the game, which aren’t quite working as intended. Bethesda has released a statement today addressing the issue and how it’s being addressed going forward.

Invaders from Beyond is a seasonal event in Fallout 76, in which players navigate an alien invasion from the Zetan. The event features a variety of daily and weekly challenges that players complete to earn different outer space-themed rewards. The most recent event wave kicked off on May 20th and will run through June 3rd. However, gamers have already identified some issues with progression for the weekly challenges, and now, Bethesda wants to let players know their concerns have been heard.

The official statement from Bethesda was shared via the @BethesdaStudios account on X. In the message, Bethesda thanks players for their reports to Bethesda Support regarding certain tasks from the Invaders from Beyond Daily Challenges not counting towards the Invaders from Beyond Weekly Challenges. Bethesa goes on to note that the studio has “identified an issue which caused the daily challenge to take a photo of an invader to not count towards the completion” of the weekly event.

Bethesda Confirms Changes to the Invaders From Beyond Event for Fallout 76

Because this is a seasonal event, it looks like a patch to fix the issue won’t be deployed this time around. Instead, Bethesda is making some quick adjustments to the challenges to help smooth things over. To help players navigate this unexpected issue, the number of daily challenges you’ll need to complete to count towards the weekly goal has been reduced from 5 to just 2. So, even with a few tasks being impossible to complete, it should be doable to still earn that weekly check.

Bethesda adds that gamers should be able to complete the task today, May 23rd, and on Monday, May 26th. On Saturday and Sunday, the task will once again be to take a photo of an invader, but completing it won’t count towards the Invaders Weekly Challenge Completion.

In addition to reducing the number of daily challenges required to check off the weekly task, Bethesda is also adding two new weekly challenges next week. This should help ensure that players are able to meet the requirements to earn the Invaders from Beyond Weekly Challenge rewards even without the glitched challenge task.

While this isn’t quite a fix for the bug, it at least should be a decent workaround to help players still get their desired rewards. The Invaders from Beyond event in Fallout 76 runs until June 3rd, lining up nicely with the release of the game’s next big update.