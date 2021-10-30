Fallout 76’s Legendary Loot Event Gets Even Better This Weekend

Fallout 76’s Halloween event has been live for a while now with participating players able to score some Legendary loot among other rewards. This weekend, however, the event’s been updated to make it so that players have an even better chance of earning Legendary gear. The catch is that you’ll have to work a bit harder to claim it seeing how the loot’s still being gatekept by the Spooky Scorched creatures that are currently spawning in Fallout 76.

Bethesda updated players on the stats of the Halloween event this weekend in the latest Inside the Vault post. In it, the devs said that the Spooky Scorched will now be spawning more frequently from October 30th to November 1st which in turn means there’s more Legendary gear in the game to be claimed.

“There’s an eerie feeling creeping over Appalachia as we draw near to the most haunting holiday of the year,” Bethesda said. “Even the Spooky Scorched can feel it, and they’ve recently begun recruiting even more members into their ranks in anticipation of Halloween. Prepare to blast your way through lots more costumed Scorched, because we’re greatly increasing their spawn rate from 12:00 p.m. ET (16:00 UTC) on Saturday, October 30, until that same time on Monday, November 1. We hope you manage to fill up on plenty of sweet treats and grab some themed loot this Halloween weekend.”

For those who missed the start of the Halloween event, the notes from the update below go over all the reasons why you’ll want to hunt down the Spooky Scorched creatures while they’re around. The Legendary items are the main reason, but there are other themed incentives to look forward to besides the gear itself.

Spooky Scorched

Spooky Scorched will spawn as 1, 2, or 3-star legendaries, which means you’ll receive a legendary item every time you take one down.

You’ll also receive a Spooky Treat Bag, which you can open to get some goodies like consumables, ammo, and a chance at some Halloween themed Plans.

Finally, you’ll receive a piece of Mystery Candy that you can eat to receive one of five random buffs, which may include stat boosts, or even Nukashine-like effects.

TIP: While it can be tempting to devour all your Mystery Candy right away, you may want to hold on to a few pieces so that you can take part in our Trick-or-Treating event this year (more on that below).

Please also note that, like the Holiday Scorched, Spooky Scorched will not spawn inside of interiors.

Fallout 76’s Halloween event is live from now until November 2nd, and the buffed spawn rates for the Spooky Scorched will be available until November 1st.