Fallout 76: Milepost Zero Developer Preview Shared During Gamescom

During this year’s Gamescom event, Fallout 76 shared a new developer preview for the live service game’s upcoming update – Milepost Zero. The update set for early September adds several new pieces to the game’s experience – from tasking players with setting up and defending their own Brahmin Caravans, building out highly customizable outposts, and introducing brand new Legendary Crafting methods, the game’s next update is one that I feel fully embraces the spirit of the Fallout 76 community by celebrating the creativity players continually display.

The description for Fallout 76: Milepost Zero per the developer preview reads: “Take up the reins of a ramshackle caravan outpost and transform it into a thriving enterprise in Milepost Zero. In our next developer preview video, Fallout 76’s Creative Director Jonathan Rush rustles up some new details for what’s coming to Appalachia this September. Get a new look at the updated Legendary Crafting system to build your perfect weapon or armor, as well as Best Builds, which allows you to submit and upvote player C.A.M.P.s for display on the paper map.”

“Let me tell you about Milepost Zero, the next update coming to Fallout 76 this September,” Rush begins the video. “For Milepost Zero we wanted to underline the emergent interactions between players that are special and unique to Fallout 76.”

In the developer preview, Rush outlines each of the major updates coming with Milepost Zero, and expresses a sentiment of the content “setting the stage for future content down them country roads.” ComicBook was recently able to interview Rush, along with Fallout 76‘s Lead Producer Bill LaCoste, about Milepost Zero, which grants players more creative freedom in the game with Caravan Crafting, Best Builds, and changes to Legendary Crafting that Rush hopes will “embolden [players] to try different builds since it’s not so prohibitive to get to that piece of gear or that loadout that [they] want.”

Milepost Zero is coming to Fallout 76 on September 3rd, leaving plenty of time for players to utilize the updates to create the perfect spooky experience in Appalachia ahead of Halloween, which Rush noted in our most recent interview is his favorite time of year and that he looks forward to seeing C.A.M.P. builds for the holiday every year. “I consider July 5th onwards Halloween season, so hopefully I start to see those start popping up in the next couple months or so.”