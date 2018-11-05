‘Fallout 76’ Players Have Already Begun Modding the Beta

Bethesda has already confirmed that modding will be coming to the world of Fallout 76 when the private servers arrive post launch. It seems that players couldn’t wait to start the modding process, because some Beta participants have already made changes to the game.

We cover mods quite a bit on this site and Nexus Mods is one of our favorite haunts. At the time this article was written, the popular modding site already has several mods available to use including ways to change your hair color, alter the way the standard-issued Vault jumpsuit looks via color dyes, and more.

Main menu changes, hair textures, acoustic guitar lovin’ – there’s already quite a bit available in the library, though since there will be changes made to the game prior to its release, it’s unclear if they will still work when the full game launches later this month. That being said, it might just be an easy-to-patch fix for the mods currently available.

My personal favorite has to be the hair color spray mod. Though the game itself has some incredible color options, this mod unlocks even more via spray. According to the mod’s creator, “This is a Texture override for the Hair colours to make them look less terrible. No colour got left alone. All the colours are more vivid and vibrant. Now you can trawl the wasteland and nuke other players while having really vibrant and fun coloured hair.”

There is a word of caution, however, and the mod creator’s themselves has mentioned this. Private servers will not be available at launch and Fallout 76 is a completely online game so it’s possible that Bethesda might see the use of these mods as a “threat” to the online integrity, which could potentially warrant a ban. So far the studio hasn’t acknowledged that they even know these mods are available, though the team is very attentive to its community. It’s possible they will shut them down or will issue an official statement about their use in the near future.

As for Fallout 76 itself, the game is set to arrive on November 14, 2018 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can learn even more about the online experience from our further coverage here, including B.E.T.A schedule times, future plans, and hidden secrets to find along the way.