‘Fallout 76’: New Vaults, Faction-PvP, and Tons More on the Way

We previously mentioned earlier this year that we had some pretty solid evidence that future Fallout 76 content would feature new vaults and now the team over at Bethesda has confirmed this alongside other exciting features on the way.

In a recent “Launch and Beyond” post by the studio, the team not only thanked survivors for participating in a new kind of Wasteland, but also detailed how the online adventure will evolve in the future post-launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s been our privilege and passion to build games that transport you into new worlds and new experiences,” began Bethesda’s latest blog post. “With Fallout 76, we’ve woven together parts of our past Fallouts, the survival genre, and massive online games, to create something unique. A game where you share in the story and the struggle to survive, with your friends, with strangers and with us.”

Following several successful B.E.T.A periods, the team added, “We have an incredible list of updates we’ve begun work on – from C.A.M.P. building improvements, new quests and events, new Vaults opening, character respecing, a faction-based PvP system, and much more.”

But what about the other vaults? Earlier this year, we had a chance to sit down with the developers behind Fallout 76 to talk about the game and its future. We asked if there were going to be any other Vaults that players could uncover while exploring West Virginia. Their “no” answer was telling, but not for what they said, but how they said it.

When asked whether there will be other vaults, the team told us, “yes, technically,” as they laughed together. “There are technically other vaults, but you won’t be able to get to them. They’re locked, and for a reason”

That, to us, spelled future content and Bethesda’s Pete Hines did mention earlier this year that they plan to support this game “until the end of time,” but that’s pretty hard to do without a solid reason to play. New events, expansions, and regular DLC would be a phenomenal way to keep players engaged. Why go through the motions of creating these other vaults if they weren’t going to be available sometime down the line?

It looks like the studio has plans to do all of that and more and from the feedback so far? This Fallout experience – though it is a new way to play – feels very much like those familiar journeys we loved from the Wasteland.

Fallout 76 officially releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 14th.