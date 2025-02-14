8 Must-Have Mods to Replay Fallout: New Vegas

No matter how many times someone has played Fallout: New Vegas, there will always be that itch for another playthrough. Recent interest in the game from the Fallout TV show has improved the modding scene for the beloved Fallout game. The mods in this list vary from quality-of-life enhancements to features that should have been part of the game.

New players to Fallout: New Vegas will benefit from running these mods to improve their experience and have it feel more polished. Fallout: New Vegas was released in 2010, but is still praised for its top-notch story, writing, and environment and is the favorite in the series for many fans.

These mods all remain faithful to the game and are perfect for returning or new players to Fallout: New Vegas.

New Vegas Texture Pack

The most outdated aspect of Fallout: New Vegas is undoubtedly the graphics. While this mod won’t turn the game into a AAA title released in 2025, it will smooth out rough spots that have been neglected and overall improve most textures.

This mod will change roads, trees, vehicles, buildings, various objects, and the landscape. The mod does an excellent job maintaining the authentic New Vegas vibe while subtly enhancing the textures to look prettier. Unless Bethesda releases a remaster for Fallout: New Vegas, this mod will remain a must have.

Just Sprint

Jogging around the vast Mojave is a little too slow for players needing to get tons of quests done. A sprint feature was desperately needed and this mod adds just that. The mod comes with a sprinting animation that fits well into New Vegas.

Sprinting uses up AP, so it’s best not to sprint into a fight if using VATs is a priority. Using sprinting in combat now has pros and cons of sacrificing AP to build distance from enemies.

Visual Objectives

Modern games have spoiled us with UI features such as visual objective markers. Navigating the Mojave for quests can get difficult when a player has to constantly open their map to track down their objective.

This mod adds a convenient marker for quests and also shows how far they are. The markers are configurable, so each player can tweak it to match their ideal preference. This mod is a must-have for anyone who frequently gets lost when playing an open-world game.

Hit Marker

Modern shooters have spoiled gamers with the option of having hit markers to give direct feedback if a shot landed or not. This feature is now available in Fallout: New Vegas. The starting weapons tend to be somewhat inaccurate, so having instant feedback is super beneficial.

The hit marker by default matches what most players will be used to, but it can be tweaked to show if a headshot was landed, change the color of the marker, or add a shake to display critical hits.

Better Looting UI

Fallout 76 had a rocky start but gave Fallout players a great feature for a better looting experience. The looting UI was added to Fallout: New Vegas with this mod and it tremendously improves the quality of life of anyone who likes to loot.

The new UI doesn’t require the entire game to pause every time the player needs to loot, which leads to a seamless experience that never breaks immersion. Players can also still choose to pause the game in a loot window with this mod.

Performance Fix

Fallout: New Vegas has many strong points, but sadly performance is not one of them. Various mods improve performance, but a must-have one is the New Vegas Tick Fix. The mod is fully compatible with Windows 10 and 11. This mod fixes the frequent stutters seen in the game and generally improves performance.

This New Vegas mod requires several other mods to work, but it is worth the investment for a better experience. Newer gaming hardware is more likely to stutter with Fallout: New Vegas, but this issue is resolved with the mod.

Weapon Wheel

A good weapon wheel mechanic will vastly improve any open-world shooter. Any Fallout player will know how no one can stick to only one weapon. Switching weapons during combat needs to be a seamless experience.

The mod adds a fancy wheel UI to favorite several weapons. The wheel color can be changed. Once players select a weapon wheel button, they need to press it while hovering over a weapon in the pip-boy. The wheel UI will pop up and give the option to select which spot on the wheel to have the weapon added to.

Hold Breath

Sniping in any game is always fun, but fighting against the weapon sway is not. This mod introduces a breath-holding mechanic that allows for more accurate sniper shots at the cost of AP. Players can now roleplay as an assassin and never miss a shot.

The mod is entirely configurable in the MCM menu, where the mod can be tweaked to dictate AP use, strength requirements, and provide audio feedback if needed.