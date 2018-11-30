Next Week’s ‘Fallout 76’ Update Will Tackle Stash Sizes, PvP Fixes, and More

As with any online title, the work on Fallout 76 continues. From the ever present balance changes, to finally increasing that stash size, Bethesda just laid out their upcoming plans for next week’s update.

One thing about the latest update that PC players will enjoy is unlocking that framerate! Though the studio did mention that achieving super high framerates will no longer cause the movement speed to increase – which was an exploit that many have enjoyed before now.

For what else is new in next week’s update on December 11:

General Changes, Crafting, PvP, and Balance Tweaks:

GENERAL

PC framerates are once again uncapped. However, reaching very high framerates will no longer cause movement speed to increase. This was originally fixed in the November 19 patch. Stability: The Fallout 76 game client and servers have received additional stability improvements.

C.A.M.P AND CRAFTING

Stash: Maximum stash storage has been increased by 50%, to 600 pounds. This is a conservative adjustment, and we plan to increase the storage cap further in the future once we’ve verified this change does not impact the stability of the game.

BALANCE

XP rewards for killing high-level creatures have been reduced. Bosses: Fixed an issue affecting instanced Boss loot. Players should now correctly receive 2-4 items per boss, depending on the creature’s difficulty and level.

Fixed an issue affecting instanced Boss loot. Players should now correctly receive 2-4 items per boss, depending on the creature’s difficulty and level. Weapons: Automatic weapon damage has been increased by approximately 20% across the board.

PVP

Weapon Effects: Hitting another player with a Cryolator now applies a Chilled, Frosted, or Frozen status based on how many times they are hit. The duration of movement speed reductions applied by these effects have been significantly decreased.

Bug Fixes

STABLIITY

Console: Fixed an issue that could cause the player to encounter an infinite loading screen when signing out of their console account while playing Fallout 76.

Fixed an issue that could cause the player to encounter an infinite loading screen when signing out of their console account while playing Fallout 76. Xbox: Addressed a crash that could occur when sending multiple team invites immediately after exiting Vault 76 to a player who is not a friend.

GENERAL

Power Armor: Fixed an issue affecting Power Armor frames that could prevent the player from exiting their Power Armor.

Fixed an issue affecting Power Armor frames that could prevent the player from exiting their Power Armor. Nuke Silos: Flipboards inside Nuke Silos no longer display portions of launch codes too soon after the codes were reset for the week.

C.A.M.P., WORKSHOPS, AND CRAFTING

Moving C.A.M.P. locations will now correctly move standalone items built by the player into the build menu’s Stored tab. Workshops: On PS4, wires will no longer appear to float in mid-air when attempting connect two or more objects.

On PS4, wires will no longer appear to float in mid-air when attempting connect two or more objects. Turrets: Will no longer become invisible if the player is not present at their C.A.M.P. when their turrets are destroyed.

PERKS

Perk Cards: Ranking up a Perk Card will no longer cause a duplicate card to appear.

SOCIAL

Fixed an issue that could prevent a team from being correctly formed in a game world after creating the team on the Main Menu when both players are using new characters. Teams: Display durations for social notification have been reduced when many notifications are pending. This should help address an issue in which players did not see that they successfully joined a team.

SURVIVAL

Mutations: The Electrically Charged and Unstable Isotope Mutations no longer provide the player with bonus Health.

UI Changes

Players will now be disconnected from a game world after 10 minutes of inactivity and will be prompted with a timer 1 minute before being kicked. Atomic Shop: On PC, cursor position will no longer be disjointed from clicks in the Atomic Shop while using 16:10 resolutions.

Red crosshairs and enemy health bars will no longer persist on-screen when an enemy is no longer in view. Localization: Subtitles will now appear correctly, and English voiceover will play, for game clients in languages that do not have their own localized voiceover when listening to a Holotape or interacting with robots.

Dying while severely overencumbered will no longer remove all map markers when attempting to respawn. Instead, the player can now respawn at the nearest discovered Map Marker. Quest Tracker: Quest objective notifications will no longer appear for inactive Quests immediately upon connecting to a world.

As for the game itself, Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.