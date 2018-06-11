Fallout 76 Release Date Revealed

Bethesda announced today the release date of Fallout 76 with the game due out this year on November 14.

Since Fallout 76’s big reveal, those who played the past few games in the series have been full of questions about how the new multiplayer take on the game will work. Those same players have still undoubtedly got many more inquiries, but Bethesda tackled many of them with answers and new trailers. While Bethesda answered many of those during the pre-E3 conference with back-to-back trailers, they also eventually got around to talking about the release date of the game while announcing to a crowd full of Bethesda fans that the game will be out this year. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live with a 20% Prime discount.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Watch the official trailer for #Fallout76. Welcome to Fallout 76, the online prequel where every surviving human is a real person. Work together, or not, to survive. #BE3 pic.twitter.com/u4a5ckKmLK — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) June 11, 2018

Prior to this announcement, Fallout 76 was revealed not long ago with more details promised to be unveiled today on June 10. Bethesda made good on that promise by revealing the trailer mentioned before that showed off the game’s new building system, multiplayer mechanics, and the news that players will for the first time be able to launch nuclear weapons at will to level areas and scour them for resources.

The new Fallout 76 game had some players a bit concerned since it marks Bethesda’s first voyage into the multiplayer realm with a core game in the Fallout franchise, but the conference’s reveals shared much more on the game to put players at ease. You’ll work together with others to do combat against the Wasteland’s various enemies, but you won’t be forced to do with it anyone if you don’t want to. Bethesda made it clear that they’re still committed to preserving the single-player experience, so you can play the game totally by yourself if you want to. It’s always online though, so that part isn’t negotiable, but Bethesda also announced that the game would have dedicated servers, so you won’t have to worry about your meticulously crafted buildings or hours of progress getting deleted at the drop of a hat.

Fallout 76 is scheduled to be released this year on November 14.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.