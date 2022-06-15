Fallout 76 Gives Some Players a Head Start in Season 9

Fallout 76 has finally made the jump from Bethesda's launcher to the all-encompassing Steam to give PC players one central place through which they can play the game. This move followed an announcement from Bethesda which said its proprietary launcher would be shut down in May 2022, though even if you didn't migrate your account by that time, you could still do so later to keep playing. If you did move over your account before May, however, you've got some rewards coming your way that should show up in the next day or so.

Those rewards are tied to Season 9 which just started this week in Fallout 76. For those who moved their accounts over from Bethesda's launcher to Steam prior to the cutoff in May, you'll get 10 rank-ups on the "Scoreboard" which serves as Fallout 76's version of a battle pass. You do have to claim the rewards, however, but that's something done in a matter of seconds.

"We realize that having to do the 'paperwork; of moving your account from one platform to another is not much fun, and that you'd much rather spend that time perfecting your C.A.M.P. or hunting for legendary items," Bethesda said previously when detailing how the Bethesda-to-Steam transition would go down. "And so, we'd like to show our appreciation to everyone who makes the effort to migrate between April 27 and May 11 by awarding you 10 rank-ups on the Season 9 Scoreboard. These gift ranks will be applied shortly after the start of Season 9 in June. We hope you will enjoy the free rewards, just don't forget to claim them from the Scoreboard itself!"

If you migrated to Steam by May 11, your bonus rank-ups for Season 9 will be available within the next two days. pic.twitter.com/UV1202NIws — Fallout (@Fallout) June 14, 2022

Rewards 2-10 from the Season 9 Scoreboard can be found below to show what you'll get for your thoughtful migration timing:

Fallout 76's First Season 9 Rewards

Dread Island Skull Player Icon

Scrap Kit x3

Valut-Tec Supply Crate (Level 3)

Green Moulded Carpet Floor and Foundations

Skull Flair

Lunchboxes x3

Industrial Floodlight

Legendary Modules x3

Atoms – 150

This gives PC players a nice head start in Season 9, but no such rewards are coming to console players since they didn't have to move anywhere.