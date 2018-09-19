‘Fallout 76’ Team XP and How It Works, More on Bonuses

We’re getting closer to the launch of Bethesda’s Fallout 76, the game that brings the Wasteland online for the first time in the franchise’s history. The spin-off title is bringing a lot of new features into the series and now we’re learning a little more about bonuses and how Team XP works in the game.

According to a recent Twitter post by the official Fallout account, here’s the breakdown on how Team XP and the overall dynamic works:

Every team member who assists in killing an enemy (successfully lands a blow, shot, etc.) gets XP.

The team member to land the fatal blow gets slightly more XP.

Anyone can loot an enemy corpse after it’s been killed, regardless of who killed it.

Bethesda’s Pete Hines also answered a few questions in the thread of the original post, including corpse looting and potential sleeping bonuses:

corpses are looted individually. so everyone could get something different. if you kill a number of feral ghouls, each player might get loot from different corpses. one person can’t take everything so that everyone else gets nothing. that’d suck — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) September 18, 2018

maybe you want the bonuses you can get from sleeping and being rested maybe you think your character is adorable and love to watch them sleep — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) September 17, 2018

