Fallout 76 Update Tests New Events, Features

Fallout 76’s players who are already looking ahead to the next big release after the recent alien-themed update will soon be able to test out what’s planned next now that the test servers are reopening. Bethesda announced this week its plans to allow Fallout 76 players into the testing environment to try things like the Test Your Metal Public Event as well as some new events called “Eviction Notice” and “Moonshine Jamboree.” The Corpse Highlights feature is also back for another round of testing before it goes live and makes looting much less of a chore for Fallout 76 players.

Test Your Metal is the headliner for this test server update, a Public Event that’s been tested previously. It’s a You vs. Robots sort of event where you participate in round-based combat with rewards such as plans for C.A.M.P. items and new armor sets available.

In Eviction Notice, you can fight Super Mutants instead of robots which will earn you some faction reputation as well as the shot at a Legendary item.

“Head to the crater east of Foundation to oust any Super Mutants who remain there, and make sure to secure the Rad Scrubber so that the Settlers can continue their work,” Bethesda said about the update. “If you’re successful, you will earn Settler faction reputation, some loot, and a chance to receive one of several 3-star legendary weapons with unique new paints.”

Moonshine Jamboree completes a trifecta of enemy encounters by pitting you against Noxious Gulpers while you try to harvest their venom to make some moonshine. You’ll again earn some faction reputation and loot along with a new melee weapon.

“Mire Magic Moonshine, the Sunday Brothers’ flagship concoction, packs a special punch: Noxious Gulper venom,” a preview of this event said. “Once the Jamboree begins, it will attract a horde of curious Gulpers to the area. Take down as many of them as you can, and deposit their venom into a nearby bathtub until there’s enough to brew up a new batch of Moonshine. Don’t forget to guard the stills amid the mayhem, or else this party will wind up being a flop. Collect enough venom and you’ll earn Raider faction reputation, some loot, a few bottles of Moonshine, and a chance to pick up the new ‘Gulper Smacker’ melee weapon.”

Finally, there’s the Corpse Highlight feature which is back for another round of testing. For those who hadn’t seen it previously, it makes deceased enemies glow once they’re downed so that you can easily see them after a fight. That means no more missing out on loot because you lost sight of a body and no more having to keep up with the locations of your enemies each time you slay one.

Fallout 76’s test servers will open in the next couple of days, Bethesda said, but an exact date has not yet been set.