Fallout 76 Is Adding Vending Machines

Entrepreneurial Fallout 76 players will soon have a new way to profit off their adventures when Vending Machines are added in the next update. This feature will let players sell items acquired during their travels within these Vending Machines while they’re not around to monitor the sale. Players will be notified whenever someone else makes a purchase from one of their Vending Machines and will be awarded the Caps with only a small fee added to the transaction in return.

Bethesda previewed the arrival of Fallout 76’s Vending Machines in its latest Inside the Vault peek into the game’s next update. On May 2nd, Patch 9 will be released and will add a series of changes detailed here, but the most prominent one by far is the Vending Machines. The post explained how the Vending Machines work so that there will be no confusion as to what’s happening with your items and Caps when they’re added.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Once you build a Vending Machine, you can assign items to it directly from your Stash and choose the Cap prices you’d like buyers to pay for them,” Bethesda said. “Items you place in your Vending Machine will remain in your Stash, but they will also display a new vending icon next to their names so that it’s easy to identify what you’ve marked for sale at a glance. You will receive a notification whenever a buyer snatches up one of your wares. Caps from your sale, minus a nominal fee of 10% to maintain a healthy in-game economy, will be added to your Cap balance.”

Whenever someone has a Vending Machine available in their C.A.M.P., the settlement will be advertised as much on the game’s map. Players’ locations will be highlighted with information about the items for sale to give others an idea of what’s being offered before they travel there.

Fallout 76’s Vending Machines are scheduled to release in Patch 9 on May 2nd.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!