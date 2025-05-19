Bethesda Surprises Fallout Fans With Free Downloads

Bethesda has surprised Fallout fans with some new Fallout 76 freebies. Those interested in such freebies need to opt-in to Bethesda emails before the June 27 deadline attached to the offer. Currently, this is the only way to obtain the new Fallout 76 freebies. That said, once the freebies have been obtained, Fallout fans can always opt out of Bethesda emails.

In order to opt in for Bethesda emails you will need to either log in to or create a Bethesda.net account. Upon opting in, those interested will then need to select the “Claim Now” button. Once this step is completed, the freebies will be available in each featured game the next time you boot them up.

As far as Fallout 76 fans are concerned, the freebies are the Beelzebilly suit and head and the Mr. Demonic backpack. The former can be found at any Armor Workbench in game — in the world or at a C.A.M.P. — and then created with the Craft option. From here, it can be applied via the Apparel tab in the Pip-Boy. Meanwhile, the Mr. Demonic backpack cosmetic can also be found the same way but via the modify option. Then the backpack can be added to an already existing small or standard backpack.

Right now, it is unclear if these freebies will ever be made available in the future, and if they are whether or not they will be locked behind this email opt-in. Bethesda does not say one way or another, so it is safe to assume this is a limited-time offer that will forever be unavailable after the aforementioned deadline. That said, if Bethesda Games Studios or Bethesda at large provides any more information on the matter, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Fallout 76 is available via PC, PS4, Xbox One, and playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. For more coverage on the 2018 Fallout game and everything else under the Fallout umbrella — including all of the latest Fallout news, all of the latest Fallout rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Fallout deals — click here.